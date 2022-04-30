Study: Black Americans Among College Graduates Expecting First-Year Salaries Nearly $50,000 Over Average Pay

With the graduation season looming, Black Americans are among college graduates who could likely be soon entering the nation’s workforce.

Still, they could be facing an unpleasant reality when it comes to the lucrative amount of money they hope to earn as they take on their first career job.

According to the 2022 Data: College Students Overestimate Starting Salary by $50,000 study, it was reported the average starting salary for recent graduates is $55,260.

However, Black respondents expected an average annual salary of $104,810. That’s just a tad more than the expected comparable salary of White respondents of $103,820. That means the salary expectation now by graduates is roughly doubled — by a whopping nearly $50,000.

The online study by Real Estate Witch consisted of 1,000 people who identified as college students pursuing a bachelor’s degree surveyed in March 2022. To gain insight on their salary expectations, they were asked several questions ranging from their financial situation to the job market. Of those surveyed, 185 self-identified as Black.

Upcoming graduates will enter a job market rebounding quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Job openings hover near record highs, and desperate employers are raising pay to entice top talent amid ongoing labor shortages,” per the study.