New Study Reveals HBCU Students Have Better Mental Health Than Other College Students

A report from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, in collaboration with the United Negro College Fund, reveals Black students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) typically have better mental health outcomes than students at other institutions.

In partnership with the Healthy Minds Network, the report titled “Community, Culture, and Care: A Cross-Institutional Analysis of Mental Health Among HBCU and PBI Students” found that 45% of HBCU students were thriving mentally compared to 36% of college students nationally. With responses from 2,504 students from 16 different HBCUs, 83% felt a sense of belonging in their community on campus versus 73% on the national scale. Students on HBCU campuses also showed lower signs of anxiety, eating disorders, and substance abuse compared to national averages.

Lead researcher and Ph.D. student in the Department of Health Behavior & Health Equity at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Akilah Patterson, says the data comes when conversations about mental health occur more frequently. “It is essential to elevate the unique experiences, strengths, and challenges of HBCU students in conversations about mental health and well-being,” Patterson said.

“At this pivotal moment in college student well-being, the voices of Black students should not only be heard but also supported and acted upon. This research paves the way for more action.”

Participants were given eight statements from the Flourishing Scale, according to Inside Higher Ed, including “I am a good person and live a good life,” used to determine whether a respondent is “flourishing” mentally. The three most common statements selected read “I am a good person and live a good life,” “I actively contribute to the happiness and well-being of others,” and “I am confident and capable in the activities that are important to me.”

However, other components of HBCU students’ well-being show red flags. When it came to stress factors, financial concerns topped the list, with more than half of participants labeling money as “always” or “often” stressful. As a result, 78% of financially stressed students experienced mental health problems, compared to 26% of financially stable students.

Over 25% of students who struggle financially have also reported thoughts of suicide. Despite the troubling numbers, HBCUs have taken things into account, working to develop strategies to address financial burdens, expand on-campus mental health resources, and heighten connections between students and faculty. “HBCUs have a long tradition of being centers of excellence and academic achievement,” Patterson continued.

“But this work also highlights that HBCUs are much more than that. They’re cultivating an environment of affirmation and belonging and support.”

