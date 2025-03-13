Suge Knight Questions Snoop Dogg Owning Death Row Records: ‘Show Me The Paperwork’

The latest chapter in the feud between former Death Row Records owner Suge Knight and the label’s biggest act and current owner, Snoop Dogg: Knight questioning the legitimacy of Snoop’s ownership of the label during his appearance on The Art of Dialogue.

The two have had a very contentious relationship since Snoop recorded on Death Row Records in the 1990s. Snoop started his recording career there when he released his Dr. Dre-produced debut album, Doggystyle, in 1993. The California rapper left to join Master P’s No Limit Records in 1998.

Knight is currently in prison serving a 28-year sentence for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run in 2015. From his prison cell, he said, “Snoop, you said I’m mad because you bought Death Row. What you buy? Show me where y’all paid the money to buy it. Show me the paperwork; show me what you own.”

He previously accused Snoop of fraudulently acquiring Death Row Records when he purchased it in 2022. He added that Snoop is trying to replicate the success of the label but so far has fallen short of what Knight accomplished.

“You trying to create something that Suge Knight created, but instead of making something big, you disappointed the world by making everything flop,” Knight explained. “When I put out Tha Dogg Pound, they sold records. You put out Tha Dogg Pound; they sold nothing—it flopped. You and Dre got together; Andre (Dr. Dre) says it’s the best album he ever did in his whole life…we couldn’t tell because it came and went so fast.”

In February 2022, Global investment firm Blackstone announced that Snoop had acquired the Death Row Records brand and name from MNRK Music Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

