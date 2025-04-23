Entertainment by Keka Araújo Uncertainty Surrounds Suge Knight’s Retrial Amid Lawyer’s Attempt To Withdraw From His Case “Your motion to withdraw has been denied, and I stand by that ruling,” Judge Long said on April 21.







Suge Knight’s upcoming retrial in a wrongful death case related to the 2015 hit-and-run death of Terry Carter faces uncertainty, as his lawyer seeks to withdraw from the case.

David Kenner has asserted for the past three weeks that he is unprepared to retry the case, according to Rolling Stone. In 2022, the jury deadlocked 7 to 5 in favor of finding Knight liable; however, California civil law requires a unanimous verdict, or a nine-to-zero vote, for a judgment to be rendered.

“I am not ready because I’ve had a remedial breakdown in communication with Mr. Knight,” Kenner stated, per Rolling Stone. “There’s a conflict of interest. It is my position that the court should relieve me as counsel, and Mr. Knight should be able to try this case with counsel of his choice.”

Kenner also alleged that Knight made a “disturbing” comment during a recent call, prompting his request to be released from the case. He further claimed that Knight has not paid him for his work in the 2022 trial.

Judge Thomas Long denied Kenner’s motion.

“Your motion to withdraw has been denied, and I stand by that ruling,” Judge Long said on April 21. “It seems to me there’s no reason you can’t do the best you can to cross-examine and examine witnesses and present Mr. Knight’s defense as well as possible. Of course, Mr. Knight is always free to remove you as counsel anytime he chooses. That’s up to him.”

Knight interrupted the proceedings, detailing his communication issues with Kenner.

“I’m trying to communicate on the phone, and no one takes my phone calls. I’m not trying to be disrespectful, I just want to have a fair trial, and I need to communicate,” Knight claimed. “Over the weekend, I would call, and nobody ever takes my calls. If the court could let Mr. Kenner know I called to talk, and we need to communicate.”

Kenner stated that the reason for not taking the calls was that the line was being recorded. The judge granted Knight and Kenner one strictly privileged, unrecorded call at the end of each court day.

The former record executive is currently incarcerated at a San Diego prison, serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter in connection with Carter’s death.

RELATED CONTENT: Boxing Champ Adrien Broner Cops To Getting Jumped In Nightclub Brawl: ’18 vs. 2′