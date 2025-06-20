Trump Administration To Cut Suicide Prevention Hotline For LGBTQ+ Youth

The Trump administration will shut down the national LGBTQ+ youth suicide lifeline next month, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced this week.

After July 17, the agency “will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the ‘Press 3 option,’ to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option.” The agency noticeably left the “T” from the acronym, which represents transgender people.

The Press 3 option launched as a pilot program in 2022 in partnership with the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ people. Those in crisis could dial 988, and they had the option to “press 3” to connect with counselors trained to assist people up to age 25. SAMHSA notes that affected youths can still receive help, but they will now receive it through the general hotline number.

The program, initially signed by President Donald Trump during his first term, acknowledges the disproportionately high suicide rates among LGBTQ individuals under the age of 25.

Previously the sole provider of youth-centered services, the Trevor Project is now one of seven centers in the LGBTQ+ Youth Subnetwork.

Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black condemned the decision, emphasizing that suicide prevention should not be politicized.

“The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible. The fact that this news comes to us halfway through Pride Month is callous—as is the administration’s choice to remove the ‘T’ from the acronym ‘LGBTQ+’ in their announcement. Transgender people can never, and will never, be erased,” Black said in a statement.

Black emphasized that despite the Trump administration’s decision, The Trevor Project will still offer support to LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.

“The Trevor Project’s crisis counselors are here for you 24/7, just as we always have been, to help you navigate anything you might be feeling right now,” Black said.

Additionally, Black encourages citizens to help reverse what he calls a ‘fatal decision’ by making a donation and signing a petition that will urge Congress to continue supporting the Trevor Project.

