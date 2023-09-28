Sunny Hostin Calls Out Her Son’s ‘Manipulative’ Ex-Girlfriend On ‘The View’

Sunny Hostin called out her son’s “manipulative” ex-girlfriend, who read Hostin’s memoir in an effort to get close to her.

The ladies of “The View” were discussing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding romance, which has been the talk of the town after the pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24. Swift was spotted spending time with Kelce’s mom, Donna, which Hostin suggested wasn’t a good move.

It appeared to be a personal issue for Hostin, who recalled dealing with her 21-year-old son Gabriel’s “manipulative” ex-girlfriend, who read the memoir Hostin released in 2020, Daily Mail reports.

“I’m not as concerned about this, I think it’s a move that’s been going on for a long time and, like, you get closer to mom and then like the guy will like you,” Hostin said.

“My son’s girlfriends try to do that with me… I see right through it,” she continued.

“With one girl, I said to my son, ‘Ask her what she reads, because you read The Art of War for fun, so you want to have someone intellectually stimulates you…’ and she’s like, ‘I just read your mother’s memoir.'”

When co-host Joy Behar applauded Gabriel’s ex for being a “smart girl,” Hostin fired back and called the ex “manipulative.” Behar asked if Hostin was slightly impressed by the ex reading her memoir, which prompted a more honest response from the lawyer.

“I didn’t like her. I thought it was manipulative,” Hostin said.

She elaborated: “I can’t say trying to get close to the mom is a great move. Let him introduce you to his mom. Let him fall in love with you and then make the introduction.”

The mother of two says her son is now more aware of just who he can bring home, as she seems to notice everything.

“My son brings them home, and he knows me! I don’t get it!” she added.

Hostin and her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, are parents to Gabriel and their daughter, Paloma. It’s clear from her comments that the Hostin kids can’t bring just anyone home to meet their mom.

