Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Supa Cent Responds To Controversial Customer Service Complaints About Black Businesses Supa Cent is tired of the complaints against Black business owners.







Supa Cent is receiving strong reactions to a video she posted in response to her company’s customer service complaints.

The Crayon Case founder is known for not biting her tongue whether her followers approve of her message or not. This time, Supa Cent (real name Raynell Steward) is under fire for how she responded to customers who expressed their gripes in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

According to a clip of her video rant captured by Onsite, the cosmetic business owner blasted customers who seemingly speak down on supporting Black-owned businesses.

“‘Oh, that’s a fraud. This is why I don’t shop Black now,'” Supa says while mocking the customer complaints. “You don’t shop Black because you stupid. That’s why you don’t shop Black. You don’t shop Black because you don’t want to shop Black.”

Supa went on to accuse the complaining customers of accepting “the same rules” from white-owned companies but speaking down on Black-owned businesses for having similar practices.

“You want to shop, you want to abide by the white people rules and sh*t on the Black folks for having the same rules,” she quipped. “But being a little more patient with you and actually answering all your questions, but then you want to go shop white.”

The beauty mogul continued her rant by saying that her complaining customers could keep their “little $5” and spend it elsewhere.

“Cause you shop in Black, you got a ridicule me, and you got to be all down my back because you gave me your little $5. Girl, bye. Take this $5 and show it up your a**,” Supa added.

“Cause you could take this $5 and go buy you a Big Mac, and you ain’t going to say nothing when they forget your sauce.”

The New Orleans native received mixed reactions to her video rant, with many bashing how she appeared to downplay her customer complaints.

“Great way to destroy your business,” one person wrote.

“She should’ve just vented to her friends about this,” added someone else.

A few attempted to defend Supa Cent and explain her origins as a Black business owner.

“It was never about the $5. It’s the complaining and actions yall take by going to social media every time a black-owned business does the smallest things,” a user claimed.

Another supporter believes that “Customers are actually the problem most of the time; they don’t read or comprehend.”

RELATED CONTENTS: How To Respond To Negative Customer Feedback On Social Media