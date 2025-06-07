Business by Stacy Jackson Support Black Businesses! Chanté Griffin Releases Free ‘Buy Black’ Financial Toolkit The 'Buy Black' Financial Toolkit is organized by themes and provides consumers with ways to take action and support Black businesses.







To commemorate Juneteenth, award-winning journalist and author Chanté Griffin is nudging consumers to support Black businesses all year long and she’s making it easy through her “Buy Black” Financial Toolkit, a free, step-by-step guide to buying Black throughout the year.

When Juneteenth originated in the 1860s, following the announcement of the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, the celebration of freedom encompassed not only physical independence but also economic freedom for Black people. In the wake of recent attacks on DEI by the Trump administration, increased support for Black businesses is needed now, more than ever. According to a press release, Griffin’s “Buy Black” Financial Toolkit gives consumers a detailed guide on practical ways to buy from Black businesses every month of the year.

A previous report by USA Today revealed Black Americans make up about 12.4% of the U.S. population. However, Black business owners only account for 2.4 percent of all employer-firm owners. Griffin’s financial toolkit is a handy resource to combat these statistics and recent obstacles that Black entrepreneurs face following the Trump administration’s orders to roll back DEI initiatives in January. “The work of increasing economic justice and Black wealth is ours,” said Griffin.

“Buy Black” was created with the consumers in mind. It builds on the numerous organizations that have created “Buy Black” guides throughout the years. The financial toolkit is organized each month by a theme and checklists of ways to support it. It includes streamlined purchasing options and strategies to support year-round. “It’s easy to order items from Amazon and to pick up hair products at the closest beauty supply store, but we must be intentional—and sometimes inconvenienced—for Black businesses to thrive,” said Griffin.

Check out the monthly themes in Griffin’s “Buy Black” Financial Toolkit, starting this Juneteenth!

June: Personal Care and Fitness

July: Transportation, Travel, and Vacation

August: Outdoor Recreation

September: Education and Learning

October: Groceries, Food and Restaurants

November: Household Items

December: Giving

January: Housing and Home Improvement

February: Health and Legal

March: Spring Cleaning and Woman-Owned Businesses

April: Financial Services and Investments

May: Gifts

Griffin cautioned that if consumers fail to support Black businesses today, they may not exist tomorrow. Subscribe to her newsletter and download the free toolkit, here. Looking for more on how to build a more equitable world? Order a copy of her book, “Loving Your Black Neighbor as Yourself: A Guidebook to Closing the Space Between Us,” online.

RELATED CONTENT: These Black-Owned Restaurant Concepts Are Thriving Right Now