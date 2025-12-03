Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Support Your Girlfriends Pow(H)er Experience And Awards Celebrates Community’s Trailblazers The three-day series of programming and empowerment inspired hope and support for its diverse community.







Support Your Girlfriends has ended its seventh annual Pow(H)er Experience and Awards with a celebratory week to remember.

Powered by Tene Nicole Creative Agency, the week furthered Support Your Girlfriends and its mission to uplift and recognize diverse leaders across multiple industries. This year’s series brought together trailblazers, advocates, and innovators dedicated to equity and progress on a global scale.

The culture came out to reconnect at the Pow(H)er Experience and Awards ceremony, both taking place in New York City starting Nov. 19. The week began with a private event at Tiffany & Co., where special speakers led the intimate occasion ahead of the day’s inspiring programming.

The three-day event brought attendees from all fields to explore workshops and panels centered on entrepreneurship, wellness, and advocacy. Highlighted speakers from sectors such as media, business, and tech grounded the conversations, each offering insights into the Support Your Girlfriends community on thriving in an evolving workforce and society.

The experience capped off with the Pow(H)er Experience’s signature Awards event on Nov. 20. Spotlighting men and women figures who have used their platform to advance their respective industries, this year’s ceremony recognized actor Larenz Tate as the 2025 Pow(H)er Man Of The Year, previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE. Fellow nominees, such as human rights advocates Erica Ford and Angela Wright, included women who remained “unapologetically HER” in social justice, entrepreneurship, and community sectors.

This year’s Pow(H)er experience felt especially crucial, with Tene Nicole Founder and CEO Nikkia McClain noting the disproportionate layoffs of Black women across the job market. Understanding the importance of staying empowered and connected, this annual Pow(H)er Experience served as a reminder of the impact still felt by and from women of color.

“In light of the economic challenges facing women, since January of this year, over half a million women have lost their jobs,” shared McClain in a press release shared with BE. “Despite these difficulties, Pow(H)er Experience and Awards is our commitment to women, especially women of color, remains absolute. We are continuing to move forward by providing free access to essential tools, resources, and health services, including screenings and testing. We remain dedicated to serving our community with these free resources to ensure they have the support needed not only to survive but to thrive.”

As Support Your Girlfriends continues to elevate its programming to serve its growing community of dynamic professional men and women, its annual experience encourages new leaders to thrive no matter the challenges. Support Your Girlfriends will close out its year of community-focused programming with a Holiday Soiree to help all this season.

