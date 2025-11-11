Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tené Nícole Agency Announces 2025 Pow(H)er Experience Fueling Women’s Wealth And Potential The event will continue bringing women and men together to promote wellness, potential, and growth.







Tené Nícole’s Support Your Girlfriends has announced the programming and honorees for its 2025 Pow(H)er Experience.

The women-focused creative agency will continue to elevate women across all industries for a full day of empowering sessions. Taking place in New York City at Jay Conference at 515 Madison Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, the seventh annual event will feature substantive experiences, all about women and men tapping into their potential and pow(H)er.

The day will include four tracks about building one’s goals, potential, business, and wealth. With partners such as Grow with Google, Chase and BLACK ENTERPRISE, the sessions include topics such as monetizing creative talents, incorporating AI, to taking charge of one’s mental health.

With an emphasis on revolutionizing women’s wellness and career trajectory, the Pow(H)er experience encourages diverse women trailblazers to reconnect with themselves and their goals while strengthening relationships with one another. The gathering will end with a Celebrity Fireside Chat, moderated by Tené Nícole founder Nikkia McClain, featuring panelists such as Dr. Yoalnda Ragland, reality television personality Guerdy Abraira, as well as Yandy Smith Harris and Tamika D. Mallory.

The following day several Pow(H)er nominees that remain “unapologetically HER” in their specific fields will be recognized at the Dream Hotel Downtown NY, starting at 6 p.m. With its theme of “Midnight Bloom,” the awards dinner and gala will highlight women change-makers from social justice, fashion, and beauty.

Honorees include anti-gun violence advocate Erica Ford for social justice, media personality Angela Wright for community, and former wall street analyst Ashley Fox in the finance sector.

Previously profiled on BE, Karen Mitchell is another honoree for her success in entrepreneurship. The CEO of True Indian Hair has catapulted her brand into an eight-figure empire.

This year’s festivities plans to expand the Pow(H)er community as they champion diverse leaders and long-lasting impact. With another year of immersive programming, Tené Nícole’s Support Your Girlfriends continues its mission for personal and professional growth.

The Pow(H)er experience includes more than dynamic workshops and panels but financial coaching and wellness conversation for attendees’ holistic renewal.

Registration for both events is available now.

