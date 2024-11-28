by Ida Harris Support Your Girlfriends Pow(H)er Experience + Awards Is A Movement For The Greater Good Nikkia McClain continues to evolve and elevate those who are doing good in the community







Thanksgiving came early for the 2024 attendees and honorees of Tene Nicole’s Support Your Girlfriends Pow(H)er Experience + Awards. The event, founded by Nikkia McClain, is in its sixth year and has provided a space for networking, professional development and resources for entrepreneurs through a series of panels and workshops. As well, the Pow(H)er Awards ceremony continues to be a celebration of Black excellence and leadership supported by Grow with Google, Novartis, Barbados Tourism, and Chase for Business among others.

The Pow(H)er Experience kicked off at Jay Suites in the Bryant Park section of New York City and offered visitors health activations around preventative and restorative care: Black Heart Association was on site with mobile services offering genetics testing and information around heart disease that plagues Black communities at an alarming rate and URAWarrior was on hand to share details around the newly released app and facilitate onboarding for users to access mental health resources.

The robust programming was preceded with opening remarks from Dr. McClain who encouraged participants to lean into the sessions that consisted of a wealth of topics:

Building a Network of Navigating Your Cash Flow

Sisterhood & Community

The Power of Getting Your Ask Together Turning Your Passion into Profit

How to Invest with Less Emotions Even in a Viable Market

Empow(H)ering Leaders to Transform Adversity into Opportunity

Seen & Paid: Transform Your Story into Media, Speaking & Sales Success

Support Her: Men Advocating for Women’s Personal Success

How to Pitch Your First VC

Transitioning from Corporate to Purposeful Entrepreneur

Balancing Act: Navigating Women’s Health & Wellness Strategies

Get to Know Your Money

Day one concluded with “The Power of YOU” fireside chat between Desiree Perez and social justice advocate Tamika D. Mallory.

The awards dinner went down on day two and was the culmination of all things pink, empow(H)ering, supportive and celebratory among attendees, honorees, and the notable Glossy Posse. Master of the Ceremonies Lyndsay Levingston wowed audience members with an honoree roll-call over Lil Kim’s “Jump Off” and her emcee prowess. Six women were tributed with the 2024

UnapologeticallyHER honor.

Cheryl Stallings: Business

Sharene Wood: Entrepreneurship

Tara Robinson: Health

Shaquanna “Ms. Business 101” Brooks: Finance

Nit Reeder: Social Impact

Amber Sabathia: Philanthropy

Sharene Wood, founder of Harlem Haberdashery, gave a heartfelt acceptance speech to family members who were in attendance: “I honored, I’m here because my mother loved me,” Wood said.

“I’m here because my brother loves me. To my husband and friend, thank you for your support. Thank you to my beautiful baby girl.”

Wood continued: “You are everything I dreamed of and I work just for you. Just so you know, when I talk about legacy, I talk about you. When I talk about legacy, I talk about my brother.”

The 2024 Pow(H)er Women of the Year and Power (H)IM Man of the Year awards went to Music Icon and Cultural Powerhouse, Queen Bee Kimberly “Lil Kim” Jones and CBS News Correspondent Nate Burleson.

Burleson could not be present to his award but sent a thoughtful virtual message and his wife Atoya Burleson, accepted the honor on his behalf. Lil Kim was extremely grateful for the honor and thanked McClain directly along with attendees.

“Everyone in here made a difference in my life because when I look at all my girls who are doing it, y’all are the people. I’m talking about them bosses,” Kim said.

“I want to thank y’all for supporting me for all these years because I couldn’t do it if you guys didn’t keep elevating me and pushing me … I just want to say, I see all of y’all and thank you so much for all these beautiful years.”

The future Dr. McClain, who also balances multiple businesses while completing her PhD, took to the stage to honor her personal support team—her staff, her grandparents and her husband and children. After a sweet Twerk session with her grandmother, the Support Your Girlfriends founder posed a rhetorical question to the room on how she’s able to accomplish all that she does.

“I’m able to show up the way I do for you now because these people over here are holding me down,” McClain said, referencing her family.

“Y’all get a small piece of me when they get all of me. But even in that small piece of giving it to you all, I give as much as I can so even it feels like 100%.”

“I just want to thank you all for sharing me. I love y’all. I couldn’t be here without you. Thank you a lot of you for believing in me.”

After six years, the Support Your Girlfriends movement and Pow(H)er Experience + Awards continues to evolve and elevate those who are doing good in the community. To learn more about the initiative check out the website.

