Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Support Your Girlfriends Hosts Sixth Annual Pow(H)er Awards, Honoring Lil Kim And More Presented by the Tene Nicole Creative Agency, the Pow(H)er Awards will take place on Nov. 21.







Support Your Girlfriends continues to highlight dynamic figures across various industries through its sixth annual Pow(H)er Experience and Awards.

Presented by the Tene Nicole Creative Agency, the Pow(H)er Awards will take place on Nov. 21, following its NASDAQ Partnership Pink Pow(H)er Billboard Tower Moment that Tuesday. Its 2024 iteration will celebrate diverse professionals dedicated to enacting change. Their achievements align with Support Your Girlfriends’ mission of elevating others and leading with purpose.

This year’s honorees include culture icon Kimberly “Lil Kim” Jones. The trailblazing rapper helped pioneer women in hip-hop, as her legacy extends to female empowerment and Black creativity. Former NFL player and television host Nate Burleson will also receive recognition as the second Power(H)im Man Of The Year.

Moreover, Cheryl Stallings, vice president of Global Content and Business Operations at the NBA, will be honored at the ceremony. Additional honorees include Black women CEOS and corporate executives greatly impacting their sectors.

As for the Pow(H)er experience on Nov. 20, the complimentary event encompasses a full day of workshops, panels, and connection with Support Your Girlfriends’ vast network. Moreover, the experience will provide 1-on-1 chats about real estate and financial insight to elevate one’s portfolio. A fireside chat with a special guest will go down at sunset to inspire attendees.

Powered by Novartis, Grow with Google, Chase for Business, and Barbados Tourism Marketing, the Pow(H)er Experience and Awards remains dedicated to uplifting Black men and women in all fields. Since its development through Support Your Girlfriends, the event champions Black excellence while continuing to promote the next generation of icons and leaders.

All will gather at the Dream Hotel in New York City to applaud the efforts of these pioneers while encouraging others to stand out. Tickets to the coveted awards dinner are on sale now through Tene Nicole’s website.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Edits Are Finally Done’: Lil’ Kim Gives Update On Her Memoir