Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Support Your Girlfriends Partners With Barbados Tourism To Celebrate Sisterhood At Empowerment Retreat Support Your Girlfriends headed to Barbados to celebrate and reconnect with women trailblazers for its Empowerment Retreat.







Support Your Girlfriends has successfully concluded its 7th annual retreat, bringing its mission of empowerment and sisterhood to Barbados.

Founded by communications strategist Dr. Nikkia Tené McClain of the Tené Nicole Agency, Support Your Girlfriends has evolved into a network of dynamic women who are game changers in their industries. For this year’s reconnection, a cohort of 30 esteemed professionals and creatives headed off to the Caribbean island for the transformative retreat.

In partnership with Barbados Marketing Tourism Inc., the Empowerment retreat took place from Aug. 25 to 29. During its four-day festivities, women from the corporate, entrepreneurial, and artistic sectors came together to uplift one another, in line with the communal organization’s mission.

Under this year’s theme of “Getting Back To Us: Wholesome Friendships Lead to Impactful Sisterships,” the retreat hosted several sessions to foster unity, evolution, and impact within its attendees. The retreat commenced with a Keynote Dinner, led by McClain, to ground the experience in intentionality and purpose to elevate these women.

Its programming also included a conversation with Barbados NGO “I AM A GIRL,” a session led by “The Golden Hoops” author Jen Hayse Lee. With the organization’s pillars of SupportHER, CelebrateHER, and Pow(H)er at the forefront, attendees then indulged in lifestyle and wellness workshops, featuring special guests such as Modupé Rouse, Lucinda Cross, and Debra Marshall.

The legendary retreat concluded with a Pow(H)er dinner of “Getting Back To Sistership.” Hosted by Sharene “Shay” Wood, the dinner solidified these connections as these women champion each another in their future journeys.

Established in 2017, Support Your Girlfriends has built affordable annual memberships for women trailblazers of color to find support and encouragement with one another. The organization provides access and resources for women to elevate their ideas and careers, while connecting with like-minded female visionaries.

In a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, McClain shared how the retreat found new bliss and purpose in Barbados, especially as it shaped the experience for women of color.

“This year’s retreat was absolutely wonderful! I feel truly thankful to Barbados Marketing Tourism Inc. and Apes Hill Barbados for opening a warm and inviting space for me and my #GlossyPosse tribe of women. As women of color, it’s essential to have moments and spaces that celebrate all aspects of who we are, from our dreams and desires to our struggles and happiness, which is exactly what this retreat provides.

As Support Your Girlfriends continues to elevate women leaders, no matter the industry, its retreats help women embrace all they are, while encouraging them to remain their unapologetic selves.

