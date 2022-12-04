SURPRISE! Keke Palmer Announces She’s Pregnant During Saturday Night Live Monologue

Keke Palmer is known for being that girl who keeps a job and now she’s got a whole new job on the horizon as a mama!

The 29-year-old “Nope” star made the big announcement that she’s expecting a baby, by baring her robust belly during her opening Saturday Night Live monologue, Page Six reports.

Keke Palmer’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/NYp00Yy0jc — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 4, 2022

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said while showing off her baby bump by opening up her blazer.

The audience roared after Palmer’s reveal.

“You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.”

“But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!”

Palmer admitted that rumors took flight after filming the Jordan Peele hit movie, “Nope” and when she attended the CFDA awards glowing in a Carolina Herrera ballgown, folks got a little suspicious and fans alluded to her likely hiding something.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Palmer”s been dating her beau Darius Jackson since 2021, and the two have kept their relationship on the low.

Back in August 2021, Jackson made a declaration of his love for Palmer and credited her for their tight bond.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” Jackson captioned a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are,” he continued. “I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

Congrats lil’ mama!