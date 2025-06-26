Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen ‘Surrounded By Stories’ Celebrates BIPOC Storytelling And Honors the Legacy of Michael K. Williams Veteran Filmmakers pass the torch to emerging creatives.







Black filmmakers and creatives filled New York City’s historic SVA Theatre for Surrounded By Stories, a BIPOC-led film showcase hosted by Surrounded By Water, a collective co-founded by actor Tristian Mack and filmmaker Greg Cally to highlight films by and for Black artists. The June 21 event featured both emerging talent and seasoned professionals, all sharing stories often overlooked by mainstream media.

“Our collective Surrounded By Water wanted to create an inclusive space for BIPOC creators to not only showcase their works but to build on their projects, network to grow in this industry, and celebrate their accomplishments. We aimed to entertain, educate, and inspire, and although this was our first year, it was evident that we hit the mark, especially when honoring Michael K. Williams,” Mack Wilds told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The first to appear on the screen was “333,” a short film written and directed by actress Naturi Naughton. She co-produced the movie with her husband, Two Lewis. The film, which Naughton calls a “deeply personal” piece, stars Birgundi Baker from The Chi and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Other films featured include Spillover, executive produced by Emmy Award winner Phil Tudeme, and Sincerely, Brad, written by Greg Cally and starring Carl Anthony Payne, known for his iconic role as Cole on The Martin Lawrence Show.

The showcase featured stories about Black historical figures, such as Victor Glover, the first Black person to travel to the moon. Some films addressed sensitive topics, such as the complex relationship between law enforcement and the Black community.

The event also featured “The Art Of Acting,” a panel with actors Naughton, Wilds, Guyviaud Joseph, and Chad Coleman, who shared their experiences and offered advice for aspiring actors.

The highlight of the event was paying tribute to the late actor Michael K. Williams. Williams’ nephew, Domenic Dupont, took the stage to present the first-ever Michael K. Williams Creative Fellowship. Originally planned for a single recipient, Wilds and Cally decided to name two inaugural fellows: Mitchell Campbell and Jessie Nunoo.

Ahead of the event, Surrounded By Water discussed the inspiration for the fellowship on its Instagram page.

“With the blessing of the estate of Michael K. Williams, it’s our honor to present the Surrounded By Water “Michael K. Williams Fellowship,” where we as a collective pass down the love, dedication, and tutelage that Mr. Williams passed down to us. This fellowship is open to bipoc actors, producers, directors, writers, and more.”

