Nearly 85% Of Marijuana Users Drive On The Same Day They Consume New research highlights how many cannabis users are driving after consumption.







A new study highlights how likely cannabis users are to drive while under the influence of the psychoactive plant drug.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released a survey this month examining cannabis users’ perceptions and self-reported behaviors when driving after consuming cannabis. The findings reveal that nearly 85% of users drive on the same day they use cannabis, compared to those who either wait eight hours or more, sleep before driving, or choose not to drive at all that day.

The survey suggests a potential lack of awareness regarding cannabis laws and regulations. It comes as cannabis becomes increasingly accessible across the United States, with legalization in most states for medical, recreational, or both purposes.

The AAA’s report surveyed 2,000 cannabis users through a multiple-choice questionnaire, with participants from eight states where cannabis is either partially legal or fully illegal. The findings revealed that 84.8% of consumers drive the same day they use cannabis, compared to those who never drive after consumption. This behavior was less common in states where cannabis is fully legal.

Regarding interactions with law enforcement, only 29.2% of respondents believed police officers could detect cannabis impairment, while 46.7% thought they could not, and 24.1% were unsure.

An additional survey of 800 respondents from the same eight states was conducted to assess their reactions to cannabis and driving messages. The message “If you feel different, you drive different—Drive High. Get a DUI” proved the most effective, with 62% of respondents stating they would wait longer before driving and 58% considering alternative transportation.

However, only 20-29% were likely to reduce their cannabis use. Trust in information sources varied, with high-risk users tending to trust cannabis brands, while medium-risk users showed greater trust in medical and safety organizations. Overall, the majority of cannabis users surveyed drive within an hour of consumption and have limited knowledge of cannabis laws and regulations.

Determining cannabis impairment in drivers is challenging for law enforcement due to the lack of reliable tools for detecting it in the same way as alcohol impairment. Only a few states test for cannabis impairment in serious accidents, and blood tests cannot determine if cannabis was used hours or days before driving.

