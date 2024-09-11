Cannabis by Sharelle Burt Celebrate Black Cannabis Week With The Diasporic Alliance For Cannabis Opportunities Events for the week include the Cannabis Opportunities Conference, Bouqé Presents Blaze The Runway and Policy Breakfast to educate attendees.







The highly anticipated 2024 Black Cannabis Week (BCW) returns with an “unconference” model and a new approach to educating stakeholders and community members, Ganjapreneur reports.

Kicking off on Sept. 22 in Philadelphia, the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) has adopted the theme “Deeply Rooted, Growing Together” to build a vibrant and inclusive cannabis community. The week starts with the Daily Dose Tour, designed to take you on a journey of inspiring and engaging conversations. DACO Co-Founder Cherron Perry-Thomas says that as the events are available both in-person and virtually, BCW is a necessary element for a deep dive into key issues and developments within the cannabis industry — for free. “We invite everyone to join us in this groundbreaking series of events. If your state is on the list, we encourage you to pull up and be part of this unique experience,” Perry-Thomas said.

“Black Cannabis Week is a cornerstone of DACO’s annual programming, dedicated to educating, celebrating, and elevating Black individuals in the cannabis industry while addressing critical issues and advocating for equity and inclusion.”

The week includes several signature events such as the Cannabis Opportunities Conference, Bouqé Presents Blaze The Runway, and Policy Breakfast. The conference will feature Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street of District 3. Street has been an outspoken advocate for the legalization of marijuana. According to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, Street introduced legislation and is waiting for a vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee that would decriminalize cannabis use in the state.

Under the bill, Pennsylvania would become one of seven states that would decriminalize marijuana and would categorize it only as a civil or local infraction. “Why should you have to be penalized at all?” Street asked.

The conference would also feature a clinic on expungement, a job fair, and medical marijuana (MMJ) card registration to educate on equity, social justice, and economic opportunities in cannabis. In partnership with Black-owned rolling paper brand Bouqé, the Runway is a groundbreaking fashion show that combines fashion, music, and cannabis culture. At the breakfast, attendees can discuss local, state, and federal cannabis policies.

Perry-Thomas says BCW is a keen way to guarantee that voices within the Black cannabis industry are heard. “Our mission with Black Cannabis Week is to provide a global platform that uplifts and empowers Blacks within the cannabis industry. Through a rich tapestry of discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, we ensure that voices from across the diaspora are recognized and celebrated together,” he said.

“This is a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from industry leaders, connect with like-minded individuals, and gain valuable insights into the future of cannabis.”

