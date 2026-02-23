Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman No Shock Here: 47% Call Trump Racist; The Real Surprise? Half The Country Doesn’t Twenty-four percent of respondents argued that the racist label 'does not fit,' with a third having 'no opinion on the matter.'







A new survey has unveiled how half of America really thinks of President Trump.

The survey’s findings detailed that nearly a majority of U.S. citizens think Trump has some prejudiced ways. According to The Hill, a poll published by The Economist/YouGov revealed 47% of survey participants agreed “racist” was an accurate label for the U.S. President.

The poll was conducted during the Valentine’s Day weekend, with over 1,600 participants’ responses recorded. While nearly half of the survey participants would agree that Trump exhibits racist behavior, only a few described otherwise. Contrarily, only 24% argued that the racist label “does not fit,” with a third having “no opinion on the matter.”

The findings, however, would likely not shock those who remember his aggressions toward Black political figures. The results come shortly after the President received backlash for posting a video clip that depicted former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

As the video spread beyond political arenas, even one Black GOP official denounced the imagery. Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina called the matter “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

However, Trump’s apparent racism has targeted Black people, especially women, before. Trump has been under a spotlight for his direct slander toward Black women, whether it be journalists or political opponents.

Previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, Trump biographer Michael Wolf documented the President’s history of bashing Black women. In his analysis, he argued that Trump seeks to attack Black women who undermine his power, constantly critiquing their integrity and aptitude for their high-profile jobs.

From Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump has taken a racially obnoxious approach to his attacks on these Black women. However, Black people are not the only ones facing the brunt of Trump’s prejudices, which include those of Chinese descent.

A study from the Committee of 100 and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago also found that 54% of respondents feel Trump’s words toward Chinese people negatively impact the demographic. Now, these surveys’ findings also prove that Americans have taken notice of his treatment of nonwhite people, which also extends to other communities.

