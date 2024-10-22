Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘Survivors For Kamala’ Takes Out Full-Page NY Times Ad About Donald Trump’s History Of Sexual Misconduct The "Survivor for Kamala" coalition wants Americans to remember Donald Trump's history of sexual abuse.







Donald Trump’s history of sexual misconduct is being amplified through a full-page New York Times ad organized by the “Survivors for Kamala” coalition.

More than 200 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, along with their allies from across the political spectrum—including celebrities, advocates, and seven of Trump’s accusers—have signed a letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. The group published a full-page ad in The New York Times to remind Americans that the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, is a legally recognized abuser, a press release revealed.

The letter was signed by survivors and allies, including Natasha Stoynoff, Samantha Holvey, Anita Hill, Hadley Duvall, Alva Johnson, Tarana Burke, Padma Lakshmi, Viola Davis, and Busy Philipps. Supporters also include survivors who spoke out against Rep. Jim Jordan and organizations such as The National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, Survivors in Action, Survivors 4 Harris, Care in Action, Survivor Justice Action, and more.

Activist and Me Too movement creator Tarana Burke was one of many speakers during a Zoom call on Oct. 21 that raised their voices in solidarity and action. Burke took to Instagram to amplify the ad and provide insight into the coalition’s mission.

“Today, survivors of sexual and gender-based violence from across the country came together to make it clear that a Trump presidency is dangerous and specifically further endangers the lives of so many of us who have already endured enormous traumas,” she wrote in her caption.

“With just about two weeks away from the election, we wanted to be clear what’s at stake for those of us living with the reality of sexual and gender-based violence day in and day out.”

Former New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi expressed her pride in signing the letter in a tweet highlighting the signees and website where supporters could learn more.

Proud to have signed the Survivors for Kamala open letter featured today in @nytimes.



There's one choice in this election: @KamalaHarris.



Join Survivors for Kamala tonight @8PM – sign up at: https://t.co/xCr7zXVmoW pic.twitter.com/DZcwnIAb30 — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) October 21, 2024

The ad represents a bipartisan effort uniting progressives, liberals, and Republicans, all condemning the former president’s history of sexual violence and publicly holding Trump accountable in a major publication.

“A second Trump term would pose multiple dangers to our democracy—not least of which is the dangerous daily message it would send, through his presence and his policies, that sexual violence or abuse of any kind is normal, unavoidable, and something the American people should accept,” the letter says in part.

At least 26 women have publicly accused Trump of crimes ranging from assault to rape. In 2023, a New York jury found him liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

