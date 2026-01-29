Atlanta Police Hunts Predator Who Sexually Assaulted And Butchered Two Dogs

Police officers in Atlanta are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and then killing two dogs. The alleged incident took place in July 2025.

The Fulton County Police Department has used social media to request help identifying or locating the suspect whose image was captured on surveillance video. Officials have stated that the alleged incident took place on July 22, 2025, at 2:30 p.m.

The Black man was seen walking a tan male mixed-breed dog and a dark brindle-and-white mixed-breed dog that day. The alleged crime location was the Atlantic Station parking deck, and the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted both canines and then killed them. He is then seen walking away from the alleged act.

Police officers have stated that he may be between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, has tattoos on both arms, and is sporting a grey goatee. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and was carrying a black backpack. A picture of the suspect is included in the Facebook post.

Police are asking anyone who knows the suspect or the dogs, or who has information about the alleged crime, to contact Captain N. Dwyer at 470-312-3090 or at nicole.dwyer@fultoncountyga.gov.

According to Justia, the 2024 Code of Georgia statute refers to a crime of bestiality (police officials did not identify what the suspect would be charged with when captured) under section 16-6-6:

Title 16 – CRIMES AND OFFENSES (§§ 16-1-1 — 16-17-10)

Chapter 6 – SEXUAL OFFENSES (§§ 16-6-1 — 16-6-25)

Section 16-6-6 – Bestiality

(a) A person commits the offense of bestiality when he performs or submits to any sexual act with an animal involving the sex organs of the one and the mouth, anus, penis, or vagina of the other.

If the suspect is charged with bestiality, he will be facing a sentence of one to five years in prison.

