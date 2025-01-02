News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Suspect In New Orleans Terror Attack Reportedly Made Videos Pledging Allegiance To Isis Before Committing Act Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar drove into Bourbon street on early New Year's Day, leaving 15 people dead and dozens injured.







The suspect surrounding the New Orleans terror attack reportedly posted videos to social media about pledging his allegiance to ISIS.

Authorities revealed the man who drove into a crowded Bourbon Street and killed 15 people as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar. In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Jabbar took a rented truck to plow through the area. He also had an ISIS flag on display in the Ford F-150 truck with bombs placed inside, according to the Daily Mail. Jabbar later died during a gunfire exchange with police.

However, ahead of driving into the street known for its hordes of restaurants and shops, Jabbar allegedly took to social media to share his inspiration from ISIS, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham. President Biden updated the public on the man’s potential motives, which he shared through videos leading up to the attack. Despite this, Biden also noted that the situation is still developing.

“The law enforcement and intelligence community continue looking for connections, associations or coconspirators. We have nothing additional to report at this time. The investigation is continuing to be active and no one should jump to conclusions,” Biden said, as reported by ABC7.

Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas, also served in the Army, with placement in active duty from 2007 to 2015. Following this, he served in the Army Reserve. He later moved on to IT and data engineering, working for multiple big-name consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte until 2022. He also released a video introducing himself and his professional background during that time period. In the clip, he explained how his expertise helped in his new role as a real estate agent.

Jabbar is currently deemed the lead suspect in the Jan. 1 terror attack but may have worked with others to commit the deed that left tens of people also injured. According to the news outlet, an internal police document obtained by the Associated Press reported footage that showed a group of people planting an explosive device in connection with Jabbar’s car attack. The FBI remains on the hunt for these “people of interest” who potentially conspired with the now-deceased suspect.

As New Orleans continues to reel from the tragic events, city officials have asked residents to come together and help the victims by participating in a blood drive.

