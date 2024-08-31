Legal by Daniel Johnson Suspect In Murder Of Baltimore Tech CEO Sentenced To Three Life Sentences Jason Billingsley pleaded guilty to the murder of Pava LaPere, a Baltimore tech CEO.







Jason Billingsley, the suspect who was charged with the murder of a Baltimore tech CEO, Pava LaPere, was sentenced on Aug. 30 after pleading guilty to LaPere’s murder. In addition to pleading guilty on that charge, Billingsley also pleaded guilty on Oct. 26 to two additional counts of attempted murder related to a rape, attempted murder, and arson which occurred days before the 2023 murder of LaPere.

According to WBALTV 11, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates stated at a news conference that he doesn’t believe Billingsley should be allowed out of prison until he has served at least 60 years of his sentence.

“Mr. Billingsley should never see the light of day again,” Bates said. “I do not suspect he will even be able to see the twinkle of light until he’s done 60 years, which would put him at 93 years of age.”

Bates continued, “This defendant should have never been released into the community following a first-degree sex offense conviction to inflict immense trauma, pain and sorrow on so many individuals in such a short amount of time.”

Billingsley was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences and a third life sentence which will be served consecutively after the first two. Although Billingsley was remorseful, the nature of the crimes for which he was convicted demanded a sentence commensurate with his offenses.

According to WBALTV 11, LaPere, who was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List for Social Impact and started a tech company from her dorm room at Johns Hopkins University, died due to strangulation and blunt force trauma following a sexual assault.

The LaPere family also released a statement, describing the pain they have been living with for nearly a full year.

“It has been 342 days since our daughter and sister, Pava Marie LaPere, was murdered. Each one of those days has been extremely painful and difficult to endure. Pava’s death has deeply impacted our family, her friends, EcoMap Technologies, the Johns Hopkins University, the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland.” The LaPere family said. “It was right here, where she was making a significant impact on improving the lives, entities and communities which she so loved. Acceptable justice may be served today, but it will never fill the void, erase the grief or replace the impact Pava would have had if given the full life that she deserved. That ALL innocent people deserve.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also released a statement testifying to the heinous nature of the crimes of Billingsley and promising the city’s support to his victims and their families.

“Today, justice has been served for Jason Billingsley’s heinous crimes. He should have never been released in the manner he was, and his victims paid the price when he decided to take advantage of that to further terrorize our city. It is my sincere hope that his admission and the court’s rightful decision to put him away for life, multiple times over, will bring a small amount of peace to Pava LaPere’s family, and to April Hurley and Jonte Gilmore.” Mayor Scott said. “Healing from his crimes, which profoundly impacted our entire city, will be a lifetime endeavor – but I want the LaPere family and April and Jonte to know that our entire city will always stand with you, always ready to wrap our arms around you with whatever support you need.”

