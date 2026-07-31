Photo by LPETTET/Getty Images Men by Edwian Stokes Beyond The Green: Modi Oyewole Built Golf Collective ‘Swang’ Into A Cultural Powerhouse The former Def Jam executive partnered with creative studio Cthdrl to establish Swang to make golf more accessible.







When Modi Oyewole first tried golf in 2023, he did not plan to start a business. As vice president of creative at Def Jam Recordings, he sought a meaningful pursuit beyond corporate entertainment, according to Inc.

His viewpoint changed after attending a Hypegolf Invitational hosted by Hypebeast. Seeing the combination of streetwear culture with golf, Oyewole recognized the sport’s ability to foster community instead of exclusivity.

This insight led to the founding of Swang, a Los Angeles-based golf collective co-founded by Oyewole and Josh Hubberman, a creative strategist at Cthdrl. What began as an informal group of 15 at a local driving range has grown rapidly to more than 1,200 active members and hosted over 50 events in its first year. The group’s biweekly gatherings regularly attract hundreds, showing Swang’s momentum and ability to bring new faces into the golf community. By focusing on making golf more open and culturally connected, Swang has attracted substantial corporate support.

Dismantling Barriers on the Fairway

Golf participation has reached record highs in recent years, according to the National Golf Foundation. However, Oyewole and Hubberman saw Swang’s main opportunity in broadening the sense of welcome on the course.

“The actual game wasn’t the problem,” Hubberman said. “The barriers around it were — the etiquette, the assumptions, the feeling that you had to know the rules before you could even show up.”

To address these barriers, Swang launched biweekly “Free Range” sessions at Rancho Park Golf Course in Los Angeles. These events include free golf balls, club rentals, professional instruction, music, and hospitality. Without dress codes or performance pressure, attendance now regularly exceeds 300 participants, from beginners to LPGA professionals. Swang also extends its reach to younger generations by offering youth-focused clinics and working with local schools to introduce golf to kids who might not otherwise have access.

Culture Before Capital

During the post-COVID golf boom, many startups focused on securing venture capital and sponsorships. In contrast, Oyewole and Hubberman prioritized building trust and audience engagement before pursuing revenue.

“There were definitely moments when it would’ve been easier to pursue revenue first,” Oyewole said. “But we believed if we built something people genuinely cared about, everything else would follow.”

This strategy proved successful. Swang secured long-term partnerships with established brands without jeopardizing its vision.

Callaway Golf agreed to supply equipment for Swang events, providing newcomers with access to premium gear. At the same time, Jordan Brand partnered with Swang to support community expansion.

“I came into golf being myself — Jordans on, baggy shorts, a jersey, music blasting,” Oyewole said. “From day one building Swang, we literally had Jumpman on the top of our ‘Mount Rushmore of Brands’ Google doc. They’ve always pushed sport into culture, and that’s exactly where Swang lives.”

The ROI of Belonging

Swang’s rapid growth demonstrates a broader change in consumer behavior. Research from McKinsey & Company shows that organizations building strong emotional connections with customers regularly outperform competitors in loyalty and prolonged growth.

By replacing traditional gatekeeping with cultural authenticity, Oyewole and Hubberman have demonstrated that increasing golf’s openness can also drive commercial success. Going forward, Swang plans to expand its programming with new community tournaments, youth participation initiatives, and collaborations with local artists, striving to further diversify the sport and make it welcoming for even more people.

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