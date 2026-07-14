PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Tiger Woods during a trophy presentation to winner Jon Rahm after the final round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Versant Media Group To Buy Tiger Woods-Backed Full Swing Golf Tech For $530M Versant Media Group’s acquisition of Full Swing advances its digital media growth and sports technology strategy.







Versant Media Group, Inc. announced on July 6 an agreement to acquire sports technology firm Full Swing from private equity firm Bruin Capital for about $530 million in cash.

The transaction broadens Versant’s presence in sports entertainment. The company owns major golf properties like Golf Channel, GolfNow, and GolfPass. According to a corporate press release, the acquisition allows Versant to integrate Full Swing’s simulation software, launch monitors, and performance data into its digital media and television offerings.

Tiger Woods-Backed Sports Tech Platform, Full Swing, Gets Acquired By Versant For $530M https://t.co/QCrRDEkNKM — AfroTech (@AfroTech) July 9, 2026

This move supports CEO Mark Lazarus’s approach to diversifying revenue as cable TV subscriptions decline. While linear networks generate most of Versant’s revenue, Lazarus noted the company’s golf segment is evenly split between television and digital media.

The acquisition illustrates the commercial impact of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Woods became an early investor and partner in Full Swing in 2015, offering technical guidance for product development, according to ESPN and Front Office Sports. His involvement helped validate Full Swing’s KIT Launch Monitor, which tracks 16 club and ball metrics.

Woods’ equity stake in Full Swing is a prominent example of Black representation in the growing sports technology sector. Beyond its cultural importance, this representation adds business value by helping Full Swing and Versant Media Group expand their appeal toward diverse markets and fan bases. Organizations with visible diversity in ownership and leadership are more likely to draw a broader range of talent and partners, fueling creativity and dependability.

Historically underrepresented in executive, ownership, and technology roles within golf, African American athletes and entrepreneurs are increasingly using equity partnerships to build sustainable wealth beyond active competition. Industry advocates note that high-profile investments like Woods’ provide a commercial model for minoritized communities looking for opportunities in sports data, hardware manufacturing, and digital athletic platforms.

Full Swing is the official licensed simulator of the PGA Tour and a technology partner of the golf league TGL. Bruin Capital previously acquired a controlling stake in Full Swing for $160 million, according to Sportico.

“Full Swing is exactly the kind of strategic platform that reflects how we are building Versant,” Lazarus said in a statement, noting that the deal extends the company’s core markets into more interactive, connected consumer spaces.

The transaction is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2026. After completion, initial integration steps will align Full Swing’s technology and product teams with Versant’s digital frameworks. They will also streamline shared data systems and launch joint marketing initiatives across both companies’ brands. Full Swing CEO Ryan Dotters will report to Will McIntosh, Versant’s president of digital products and ventures. Additional milestones, such as the rollout of new simulator content and enhanced cross-platform features, are expected after a formal integration review. Gibson Dunn served as legal advisor to Versant, while Moelis & Company LLC and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Bruin Capital.

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