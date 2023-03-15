Sweetkiwi Founder Ehime Eigbe Enters the ‘Shark Tank’ with Her Frozen Whipped Dessert

These entrepreneurs were frozen in shock after a shark started biting in the shark tank.

Ehime Eigbe, the owner of frozen whipped Greek yogurt brand Sweetkiwi, recently pitched her low-sugar, low-calorie creation to ABC’s Shark Tank investors to secure a $250,000 investment for a 5% stake in her company.

During the episode, aired on March 10, Eigbe and her husband, Michael Akindele, presented the dessert to the investors, but hit a bit of a bumpy road after communicating with each shark. The couple had an offer on the table from Kevin O’Leary, but the shark pulled his offer after getting upset that they weren’t considering his investment.

It wasn’t game over for Sweetkiwi just yet, as Robert Herjavec was still interested in pursuing his investment in the company.

‘What I look for is with people that can land on their feet and adapt,” Herjavec told the couple. “Adaptability is the greatest strength of an entrepreneur. I don’t have a lot of investment in this space, but I love this space, and I want to learn.”

“I’ve been looking to learn with somebody. I’ve been looking to partner with somebody where I can use my capital, my experience with enterprises, and we can build something great,” he continued. There are no two better people that I’m going to put my money into than the two of you.”

Herjavec put a big smile on Eigbe’s face as he predicted the company could be worth $50 million or $100 million.

The couple left the tank with a deal from Herjavec agreeing to a $250,000 investment for a 16% stake in Sweetkiwi.

Eigbe previously shared the story behind her company with BLACK ENTERPRISE, saying she started the company after enduring a battle with fibroids. To implement a healthy lifestyle, she wanted to create a tasty yogurt that could support the body in absorbing proper nutrients.

“Our mission is to change the way consumers experience food by creating food products that are delicious, nutrient-dense, and support the body in absorbing nutrients with a commitment to advocating for safe, sustainable, and equitable food systems within the communities we operate in,” Eigbe shared.