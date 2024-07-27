Jay-Z And Alicia Keys’ Ode To New York City, ‘Empire State of Mind’ Certified Diamond

A milestone has been reached by Brooklyn-bred Jay-Z and Manhattan native Alicia Keys for their ode to New York, “Empire State of Mind.”

According to Billboard, the New York-centric song recorded by the artists who grew up in the “Big Apple” has reached diamond status (meaning the record sold more than 10 million units). The record made the achievement on July 24 as certified by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). This is JAY-Z’ second diamond certification and this is Keys’ first entry into the club. The song, originally released in October 2009, was the third single from the rapper’s “The Blueprint 3” album.

Keys reposted the news from the Roc Nation X page and wrote, “Empire is diamond!!!!!!!!”

“Empire Stated of Mind” was a number-one record on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on top for five weeks. The song also hit the top spot on several other charts including the Rhythmic Airplay, Hot Rap Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Jay-Z received his first diamond single a little over a year ago on June 12, 2023, with Kanye West for their song, “N**gas in Paris” off the joint album, “Watch the Throne.”

There’s a chance that Keys will have her second entry into the diamond club as her song, “No One,” off her 2007 album, “As I Am” passed the nine million mark last year on Feb. 14, 2023.

Speaking of diamonds, it was reported earlier this year that Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) was close to finalizing a billion-dollar merger with the investment arm of Pendulum Holdings. Bloomberg reported that the two investment companies were in advanced talks to collaborate on a deal that together would combine more than $1 billion in assets.

Marcy Ventures launched in 2018 when Jay-Z co-founded the San Francisco and Los Angeles-based company with former Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown and former Walden VC General Partner Larry Marcus. The investment firm was named after Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects, where he grew up.

