Swizz Beatz Is Flying High With New ‘Qatar Airways Creative 100’ Partnership

Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur Swizz Beatz is solidifying his place in the art world, partnering with Qatar Airways to introduce Qatar Airways Creative 100.

In the Qatar Airways Creative 100, Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection will curate and celebrate 100 global visionaries whose work spans art, music, design, technology, and sport. The inaugural list includes Grammy-winning South African DJ Black Coffee, Olympic fencing champion Miles Chamley-Watson, designer Yoon Ahn, and Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni.

“Qatar Airways doesn’t just move people, it moves the world. That’s why this partnership feels so natural,” Swizz Beatz said, referring to his collaboration with the airline.

Swizz, a Harvard Business School alum, said this concept fuses his creative roots with strategic ambition to shine a light on inspirational artists across media.

The launch aligns with major cultural events beginning with Art Basel Paris in 2025 and culminating at Art Basel Doha in February 2026, during which inductees will be honored at the gala. The initiative expands beyond celebrations into actionable partnerships, including limited-edition merchandise and immersive in-flight experiences. Master classes will also be available to select Qatar Airways Privilege Club members. Dean describes the collaboration as “a platform that shines a light on the most inspiring people of our time.”

Qatar Airways’ CEO Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer framed the alliance as central to the airline’s branding.

“At Qatar Airways, creativity fuels everything we do. … Our partnership with Swizz Beatz reflects that same spirit,” Al-Meer said in a press release.

Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Dean, co-founded The Dean Collection together with his wife, Alicia Keys. The collection, which launched the large‐scale “Giants” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in 2024, has toured globally, showcasing more than 500,000 visitors across three shows, according to a press release.

Dean is steadily excelling in his quest to expand artistic outlets. The producer, collector, and curator has transitioned from artist to gatekeeper of global creative culture. Through this new partnership with Qatar Airways, he is positioned as a bridge between high art, commercial brands, and international cultural movements.

Upcoming Qatar Airways Creative 100 Activations Include:

November 2025: Activation at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

December 2025: Preview event at Art Basel Miami

February 2026: “Creative 100” Gala at Art Basel Doha, featuring the reveal of the custom “Air FIFA” aircraft livery designed under Swizz Beatz’s creative direction

RELATED CONTENT: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Bring ‘Giants’ Exhibit To Virginia Museum Of Fine Arts