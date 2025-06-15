Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Swizz Beatz Join Forces With ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Showrunner For Creative Partnership The duo will produce a new gang drama on MGM+.







Swizz Beatz has joined forces with “Godfather of Harlem” creator and showrunner Chris Brancato for a creative partnership.

The duo already got their start with the Forest Whitaker-led series on Epix, where Beatz serves as the executive music producer. Now, they are taking their creative projects to the next level, with a new streamer as well. The partners already premiered “Hotel Cocaine” on MGM+ last year, but have new plans in development for another series called “The Westies.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the gang drama will see Brancato as showrunner for their third collaborative feature. The news has also solidified the two as team in the entertainment industry. Despite the joint venture becoming official, no name for their newly-established company has been shared yet.

However, the two shared their excitement to explore new projects as an official entity. They plan to “intertwine compelling narratives with rich cultural elements, reflecting their commitment to storytelling that resonates with diverse audiences.”

Brancato already has roots as a seasoned television writer and showrunner. The “Narcos” creator spoke about the “creative rhythm” he shares with Beatz.

“Working with Swizz has been inspiring and energizing,” Brancato told THR. “We’ve found a creative rhythm that feels rare. Continuing to build with him and his team, Grady Spivey and Monique Blake, to bring untold stories to life in bold, cinematic ways is something I’m very excited about.”

Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, already forged himself as a household name in the music industry. Now, the 46-year-old hopes to further his place in film and television with “The Westies”, serving as consulting producer.

“Working with Chris? It’s been epic! After four successful seasons of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ — a true cultural phenomenon — moving into producing and creating new shows with him felt incredibly natural and organic,” explained Beatz. “That’s our vibe, our inclusive chemistry, fueling and driving each other to spark fresh creative ideas. That’s exactly what this partnership will deliver.”

“The Westies” will focus on the eponymously named Irish gang that dominated New York City during the 1960s and ’80s. Production will start this July.