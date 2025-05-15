Swizz Beatz Enters The Bling Business, Debuts Bold Jewelry Collection

Swizz Beatz is expanding his hand in art through his first-ever jewelry collection that exudes “structure” and “boldness.”

Created in collaboration with Brazilian jeweler Ara Vartanian, the ARA x MR DEAN collection introduces a new line of everyday jewelry for men, Something About Rocks reports. The inaugural release includes brooches, cufflinks, necklaces, chain bracelets, and two-finger rings that highlight Vartanian’s intricate attention to detail.

Described as “an exploration of structure, boldness, and shared creative language,” the pieces were made “for daily wear, not just formal occasions” to reflect “a modern approach to men’s jewelry.”

The partnership was years in the making, with Swizz first discovering Vartanian‘s work after coming across the jeweler’s signature three-finger rings online. The hip-hop super producer was impressed and reached out directly to commission an emerald suite for his personal collection.

By 2019, Swizz was spotted wearing Vartanian’s designs, igniting a friendship and early conversations about collaborating. Now, six years later, their joint collection for men has officially launched, with future plans to expand into gender-inclusive jewelry design.

What began as an idea for a brooch collection quickly evolved when Vartanian considered Swizz’s fascination with his two-finger rings. Inspired, Vartanian shifted focus to create a custom bespoke two-finger ring crafted with finely tuned precision.

With the two creative mastermind’s putting their ideas together, there’s nothing average about the collection. The bespoke ring was built around a kinetic structure to include a dynamic movement system developed and perfected through multiple prototypes. The results showcase Vartanian’s commitment to both innovation and craftsmanship.

The brooches, developed “early in the collaboration,” have emerged as a standout of the collection. Featuring trillion-cut stones, sleek tubular structures, and bold, angular silhouettes, the pieces embody the striking aesthetic that defines the entire line.

”They express the collection’s architectural essence,” a statement read. “They evolved into bold, graphic statements — central to the visual identity of the project.”

The ARA x MR DEAN collection officially launched on May 8, following a limited-edition debut at Ara Vartanian’s flagship store and select retailers.

RELATED CONTENT: Swizz Beatz Talks Business, Branding and Motivation