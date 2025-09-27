Leadership by Ahsan Washington Sylvia Rhone Helped Launch The Music Careers Of Some Of Your Favs Rhone has defined the musical landscape for several generations







Sylvia Rhone’s career is a remarkable example of vision, determination, and cultural significance. As the first Black woman to lead a major record label, she has made a lasting impact. Serving as Chairwoman and CEO of Epic Records, Rhone has defined the musical landscape for several generations. Her influence reaches from the iconic era of 1990s R&B and hip-hop to today’s chart-topping artists.

Here are some of the artists whose rise can be traced back to Rhone’s vision:

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott, a pioneering artist, signed with Elektra Records in the mid-90s. Her groundbreaking debut single, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” released in 1997, not only established her as a creative powerhouse but also marked Rhone’s dedication to innovative artistry. Elliott’s remarkable success as one of the most accomplished female rappers of all time can be largely credited to Rhone’s early support and encouragement.

Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes, who joined Elektra Records in 1996 as a solo artist, scored his first hit with “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” that same year. Under Rhone’s guidance, Busta moved from being part of Leaders of the New School to a solo sensation. His dynamic energy and distinctive style matched Rhone’s eagerness to challenge conventions in hip-hop.

En Vogue

En Vogue, a female group celebrated for their chic style and strong vocals, found remarkable success during the 1990s. Rhone was instrumental in their achievements. Their debut single, “Hold On,” launched in 1990, soared to the top of the R&B charts and marked a pivotal moment for contemporary girl groups.

Brandy

Brandy, who signed with Atlantic Records in the early 1990s, made her mark with the hit single “I Wanna Be Down” in 1994. This debut track propelled her to stardom as a new voice in R&B. With Rhone’s guidance, Brandy swiftly rose to become a teen icon and a leading figure in the genre throughout the decade.

Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman, a singer-songwriter, signed with Elektra Records in the late 1980s. Her first hit song, “Fast Car,” was released in 1988. Despite her folk-soul style, Chapman’s music was often associated with hip-hop and R&B acts. However, Rhone supported her early on. “Fast Car” went on to become an enduring classic.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, a member of Wu-Tang Clan, launched his solo career in the 1990s, signing with Elektra Records. His debut hit, “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” came out in 1995. As a solo artist, ODB’s success flourished under the mentorship of Rhone, who saw his distinctive and eccentric style and developed a space for it within the hip-hop scene.

MC Lyte

MC Lyte, a highly regarded trailblazer in hip-hop, joined Atlantic Records in the early 1990s. Her collaboration with Rhone at Atlantic Records led to her gaining mainstream acclaim with her gold-certified single “Ruffneck” in 1993.

Slipknot

Slipknot, a masked heavy metal band, signed with Roadrunner Records in the late 1990s under Elektra’s umbrella. Their major breakthrough occurred with the release of their debut single, “Wait and Bleed,” in 1999. Rhone’s influence reached beyond R&B and hip-hop, and her backing of Slipknot at Roadrunner Records was vital in turning the band into one of the most successful hard rock acts of their generation.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo, who joined Warner Bros./Elektra in the 2000s, rose to global prominence with his hit single “Whatcha Say” in 2009. Rhone’s sharp talent recognition remained evident as she found Derulo, reinforcing her status as a hitmaker during the 2000s.

Future

Future, signed to Epic Records in 2011, achieved his first hit under Rhone in 2012 with “Turn On the Lights.” Future has become one of the most influential rappers of his generation, pioneering a melodic trap sound that Rhone supported and amplified through Epic.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott, a global superstar, signed with Epic Records in the mid-2010s. His first hit under Rhone was “Antidote” in 2015. Before becoming a global superstar, Scott found a powerful partner in Rhone, who helped turn his experimental sound into mainstream success.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello, following her departure from Fifth Harmony, launched a thriving solo career with Rhone’s support. Her debut hit, “Havana” (2017), turned into a worldwide sensation and established her as a significant presence in pop music.

21 Savage

21 Savage, who signed with Epic Records in 2017, gained worldwide recognition with the debut hit, “Bank Account” thanks to Rhone’s mentorship. Rhone was instrumental in evolving 21 Savage from a local Atlanta rapper into a Grammy-winning artist, demonstrating her exceptional ability to cultivate untapped talent into enduring success.

