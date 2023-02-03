Synchrony Commits $100 Million to Grow Minority-Owned Businesses

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced a $100 million commitment in Ariel Alternatives’ Project Black, which aims to scale sustainable minority-owned businesses and position them as leading suppliers to Fortune 500 companies.

Project Black is a strategic initiative of Ariel Alternatives, the private equity subsidiary of Ariel Investments, LLC.

“Building a more equitable, inclusive economy is a business imperative,” said Brian Doubles, President and CEO, Synchrony.

“Our investment in Ariel and Project Black will help give Black, Hispanic and women entrepreneurs the support they need to grow long-term. Synchrony is committed to providing the resources and expertise to advance equity for diverse businesses and communities.”

Project Black invests in middle-market companies that are not currently minority owned, as well as existing Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses, providing capital, resources and minority executive talent. Under Project Black’s ownership, these companies are expected to be transformed into certified minority business enterprises (“MBEs”) of scale to fuel Fortune 500 vendor and supply chain diversity. Synchrony, along with other investors, plans to explore collaboration opportunities with portfolio company management teams to pursue growth strategies.

“Synchrony’s partnership will help fuel widespread corporate vendor and supply chain diversity. With their support, we look forward to creating consequential middle-market businesses, changing the perception of what it means to be a minority-owned enterprise in the United States,” said Leslie A. Brun, Chairman and CEO of Ariel Alternatives. “We are delighted and honored to have Synchrony as an investor in Project Black.”

According to CEO Action for Racial Equity, in 2020, Fortune 500 companies directed an average of two percent ($125 billion) of their total spend to minority-owned businesses, yet many have pledged to dramatically increase their spend. With 95 percent of minority businesses having less than $5 million in revenue, few have the scale to tap into this $1 trillion opportunity.

Advancing equity, diversity and inclusion

These efforts build upon Synchrony’s ongoing commitment to treat equity, diversity and inclusion as a strategic business imperative and drive long term progress. The company’s holistic approach includes advancing financial opportunities and growth among diverse businesses and communities.