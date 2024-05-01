Sza and Keke Palmer To Star In Buddy Comedy Produced By Issa Rae

Sza and Keke Palmer are taking their talents to the big screen with the help of Issa Rae. A new buddy comedy starring the unlikely duo is in development by Rae and TriStar Pictures.

According to Deadline, the film already scored a director, Lawrence Lamont, from “Rap Sh-t.” As for the screenplay, the series’ showrunner Syreeta Singleton has it handled. No details thus far on the plot, but it will feature both the “Nope” actress and the “Snooze” singer in the lead roles.

The two women are already stars in their own right, yet this will be Sza’s first lead acting role. While a dominating force in music, with four Grammys under her belt and an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, Sza has yet to take on the big screen. However, the 34-year-old’s interest in acting has gained traction this year. Most recently, she starred in an episode of “Sesame Street,” making this new gig a shift to mature audiences.

Palmer, however, is a veteran in the acting game. She broke out in Hollywood as a child with her heartwarming film “Akeelah and the Bee” before gaining more prominence in her adult career with “Hustlers” and “Nope.” The 30-year-old has not only established herself as a considerable actress but also a media personality. She became the first Black woman to win Outstanding Host For A Game Show at the 2023 Emmys for her game show “Password.”

The idea to unite the entertainers stemmed from their appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” In promotions for the Keke Palmer-hosted episode, where Sza performed, the two went viral for their on-screen chemistry.

Like “Rap Sh-t,” Rae’s Hoorae Productions will produce the heavily anticipated project. The idea itself came from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures, an innovative lab that helps diverse screenwriters create original project ideas. No dates have been set yet for filming or its release.