Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn SZA Claps Back At Those Who Criticize Her Appearance On Social Media SZA clapped back at one fan who trolled her change in appearance.







SZA is explaining why she started to act “different” toward fans who criticize her change in appearance.

After noticing one of her fans tweet a shady diss aimed at her, the Grammy-Award-winning singer didn’t stay mum. The fan was responding to another fan who tweeted a since-deleted photo of SZA from 2020, saying that they “miss this era” of the singer’s career.

But instead of keeping it positive, the fan decided to troll by commenting on SZA’s decision to get a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“aka before she got big and bbl culture like,” they wrote.

“Yall say weird sh*t like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w yall anymore,” SZA tweeted in response.

Yall say weird shit like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w yall anymore . Lol — SZA (@sza) December 30, 2024

She also clarified that she was talking about her communication level with her fans, not her decision to alter her physical appearance.

“Yall do realize I mean different as in I don’t go on live+ talk and don’t communicate w yall like that anymore lmao not different as in change my appearance tf,” she added.

SZA has been open about her decision to go under the knife and get a BBL. Most recently, she expressed her regret about getting the procedure, admitting that she had to gain weight to get the BBL.

“I’m so mad I did that s—,” SZA told British Vogue last month. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.”

The “SOS” singer shared the lesson she learned from the experience.

“But who gives a f—?” she added. “You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s—. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s— just like it if I want to before I’m f—ing dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary.”

RELATED CONTENT: Sza and Keke Palmer To Star In Buddy Comedy Produced By Issa Rae