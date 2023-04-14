T.D. Jakes Enterprises Launches National Movement to Spur Black Entrepreneurship

T.D. Jakes Enterprises , a social impact holding company, announces its launch of a national initiative, the Good Soil Movement with its first entrepreneurship event ahead of the annual global summit. The event will be hosted on May 3 in Orlando, Fla. and is made possible through a partnership with Stand Together Foundation . The day-long intensive, happening ahead of T.D. Jakes’ noted International Leadership Summit, will serve as a platform and clearing house for business leaders, influencers, and would-be entrepreneurs to inspire and proliferate opportunities for scaled black entrepreneurs and small businesses in diverse communities.

“We see Good Soil as a movement to cultivate the next generation of business leaders,” said Michael Phillips, chief operations officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises. “This convening brings together culture shifters who are committed to connecting ideas to actions in our communities. Good Soil is more than inspiration – it’s taking action to impact, grow and scale minority owned businesses through a supportive ecosystem that will drive financial inclusion and achieve generational wealth building for our communities.”

Throughout the day, business leaders can learn and participate in keynote and breakout sessions featuring conversations on strategic partnerships, access to capital, marketing and advertising, franchising, real estate and more. The Good Soil Movement will be a “Seed” Capital Fast Pitch competition in where BIPOC entrepreneurs will pitch for the opportunity to receive grant funding to scale, grow and impact their businesses.

Longtime entrepreneur, businessman and global faith leader, T.D. Jakes will deliver the keynote address on his vision for helping businesses achieve financial success. Actor and author Hill Harper will serve as the event emcee with singer/songwriter KEM opening the day with a performance.

Featured panelists in fireside chats and breakout sessions include:

Angela Yee , media personality

, media personality Timbaland , singer/songwriter/producer

, singer/songwriter/producer Enitan Bereola , FLOURYSH

, FLOURYSH Dr. Marcus Collins , Wieden + Kennedy

, Wieden + Kennedy Maya Hicks , Target

, Target Danielle O’Bannon , Goldman Sachs

, Goldman Sachs Ambassador Ron Kirk , Former United States Trade Representative

, Former United States Trade Representative Danyel Surrency Jones , Amazon Black Business Accelerator

, Amazon Black Business Accelerator Detavio Samuels , REVOLT

, REVOLT Sharde Marchewski , Wayfair

The Good Soil event marks the launch of the Good Soil Movement, an ongoing program to catalyze and support diverse business owners via a free, private app and a year-round schedule of live and virtual events to provide tools, resources and thought leaders. Within the next decade, Good Soil seeks to launch and nurture a million diverse entrepreneurs.

“Stand Together Foundation works alongside our partners to empower people to realize their full potential,” said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together Foundation

“Fueling increased entrepreneurship not only improves live but inspires transformation of entire communities. We are proud to partner with T.D. Jakes Enterprises and the Good Soil Movement to lift up Black entrepreneurs across America.”

Grammy award winning pianist, songwriter and record producer, Robert Glasper, will perform to close out the day.

Good Soil will be held at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center and is open to the public via ticketed registration at ThisIsILS.org/goodsoil.