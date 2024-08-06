Rapper T.I. Arrested In A Case Of Mistaken Identity

Clifford Harris was arrested over the weekend in Atlanta, but it turns out that the wrong Clifford Harris was arrested. According to TMZ, rapper and reality TV star T.I., real name Clifford Harris, was picked up on an arrest warrant issued for another man with the same name at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Georgia.

The Clifford Harris that police officers are looking for is from Baltimore, while the rapper, who also is a comedian, lives in Atlanta. Harris is wanted for alleged involvement in violent behavior toward a woman, stalking, and possibly involving a gun.

T.I. was arrested at the airport and then taken to Clayton County Jail. The entertainer’s attorney, Steve Sadow, informed the media outlet that he telephoned the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and was able to have his client released within 2 hours of the incident.

Since the warrant was from out of state, his arrest triggered an automatic extradition hearing. After the judge reviewed the particulars of the arrest, he dismissed the extradition order. The warrant for Harris was filed on June 13 but states that the suspect reportedly weighs 205 pounds. T.I. weighs about 40 pounds less at 165.