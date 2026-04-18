T.I. Set For Atlanta United’s HBCU Night, Performing With Clark Atlanta And Morehouse Marching Bands

On April 18, the “Rubber Band Man,” T.I., will be taking the field for Atlanta United’s HBCU Night at his hometown’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The evnt stats at 7 p.m. ET.

The recording artist filmed a video clip for sports and Hip-Hop fans and invited them to take in his performance at the Georgia venue.

“T.I., the king, here, letting you know, April 18th, you can catch me at the Mercedes-Benz Dome, man. You know what I’m saying? The stadium. It’s going to be HBCU Night, and I’ll be performing live with Clark Atlanta and Morehouse Drumline.”

“So, hey, I suggest you get your ticket right now, man. It’s going all the way down. A-Town, you know what’s happening.”

Atlanta United FC will play Nashville SC.

Providing the musical backdrop for the game will be CAU’s “Mighty Marching Panthers” Marching Band and Morehouse’s “House of Funk” Marching Band throughout the night, as they will also back the Atlanta rapper during his show, where he is expected to perform many of his hits, HBCU Gameday reports.

Before the game even starts, the bands will join the Supporters March from Lot 17 and be in the Supporters Section before joining T.I. for the halftime show.

In addition to T.I.’s performance, Atlanta will be treated to the voice of FlyGuy DC, also an alumnus of Clark Atlanta. For the first time, he will be the in-game host for Atlanta United. Before the game, he will be joining club host Joe Freihofer on the pre-match show.

A panel, “ATL UTD HBCU Night: Conversations & Careers in Sports Panel presented by Truist,” has also been planned and it will feature prominent HBCU alumni.

The discussion will be moderated by Vern Gwynn, vice president of Workplace Banking Financial Empowerment at Truist, and will feature a dynamic panel of industry leaders and creatives, including Keenan Litmon, co-owner of Cam Kirk Studios; Porchia Marie, ATL community marketing manager at Foot Locker; Taylor Polidore Williams, actress in “Beauty in Black,” Netflix’s #1 most-watched show; Ardelia Austin, senior manager of Entertainment & Live Events; and Ivy Scott, Atlanta United’s Integrated marketing operations director.

Tickets can still be purchased by using this link.

RELATED CONTENT: Winston-Salem State University’s Red Sea of Sound Marching Band Will Perform At LA Clippers-San Antonio Spurs Game