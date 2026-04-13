T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Pledges Delta Sigma Theta At Clark Atlanta

T.I. and Tiny are celebrating one of their kid’s newest accomplishments.

Deyjah Harris, T.I.’s daughter from a previous relationship, has cemented her own HBCU legacy. The Clark Atlanta University student has just joined its chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The co-ed just crossed this spring semester, participating in the probate, or new-member, presentation, at the Atlanta HBCU. She is now an official member of the sorority’s Sigma Chapter, taking part in the historic ceremony this April.

At the presentation, Harris paid tribute to her personal legacy, nodding to her father’s hip-hop career. During her solo performance, Harris came out to T.I.’s 2004 hit “Bring Em Out.”

Harris also took on a new line name as she joined “Deltaland.” In the sorority, she will be known as “Precious Heir.” According to HBCU Pulse, the name pays tribute to her late aunt, Precious Harris, who was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

T.I. is a longtime supporter of HBCUs, previously appearing as a special guest for the HBCU Honors annual programming. He also has special ties to his daughter’s chosen college. Yahoo News reports that the rapper once co-taught a course titled “Business of Trap Music” at Clark Atlanta.

With his wife, Xscape singer and media personality Tiny, the duo has created a blended family unit comprised of seven children. As for Harris, she has now joined a sisterhood founded at an HBCU and built on values of scholarship and service.

Founded at Howard University in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is one of the largest Black Greek Letter organizations. According to its website, it hosts over 350,000 initiated members with over 1,050 chapters worldwide.

Now, the member of the large Harris family has joined a new dynasty, adding to her academic journey with another crew to call her own.

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