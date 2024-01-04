by Lauren Nutall T.I. Harris Honored With Phoenix Award From The City Of Atlanta Rapper and actor T.I. Harris receives the Phoenix Award from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, honoring his work in philanthropy.











Rapper and actor T.I. ‘Tip’ Harris has been awarded the Phoenix Award from the city of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens for his philanthropic work. It is the highest achievement a person can receive from the city.

On Friday, Dec. 29, the ATL star was surprised on stage at the Atlanta Symphony Hall by Mayor Dickens, former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and Phillana Williams following the event’s closing symphonic performance, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his second studio album, “Trap Muzik.” T.I. was honored for his work through his nonprofit organization, Harris Community Works, and his contributions to the Atlanta community and world of entertainment.

“We love what you’ve been doing,” said Mayor Dickens.

“We wanted to make sure we came out here, showed you some love for all you’ve done. Not just for the music scene, but this year, we just put over 150 families into affordable housing on Bankhead by this man right here!”

Dickens refers to the low-income housing development that the musician unveiled in Nov. 2023, formerly the site of a shopping center.

The project was launched as part of T.I. ‘s mission to “buy back the block” in partnership with APD-Urban Planning and Management and Dynasty Real Estate Development.

“…I didn’t want it to be one of those situations where luxury condos go up, and people who are native are pushed out to the fringes because they can’t afford to live there. I wanted to provide development that would allow people from the area, who love the community, to be able to afford to stay,” he said in 2021 when the concept for the project first arose. Now, three years later, it has finally reached fruition.

Mayor Dickens also gave T.I. another shout-out for reviving the Atlanta restaurant staple Bankhead Seafood and giving back to the community this holiday season.

“You bought my block, you showed me love, and you gave away turkeys, gifts, and everything for the community, and for that brother, we said it’s time to give you the Phoenix Award, the highest honor of the city of Atlanta.”

