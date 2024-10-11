T.I. Announces Upcoming Performance Is His ‘Last Working Gig’

In a recent radio interview promoting an upcoming holiday concert in Atlanta, one of the hometown artists announced that his performance at the event would be his last.

While appearing on 96.1 The Beat on Oct. 10, Atlanta recording artist T.I. stated that he would not be performing after the upcoming show, the Jingle Ball, which takes place on Dec. 19. He thanked the radio station for his “last working gig” and told the host that he won’t be performing, although he stopped short of announcing his retirement from hip-hop.

“I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore, and I will not be performing,” T.I. said. “I don’t want to do it anymore… I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.”

When asked what he would be doing in the future, he responded, “I’m going to answer the phone to tell them that I will not be performing.”

Well, we know that T.I. is not starving for money, as it was recently reported that he and his wife, Tiny Harris, have just won a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment. The couple won $17.9 million in actual damages and $53.6 in punitive damages, for a total of $71 million on Sept. 23. The couple sued the company, claiming that they stole the likeness of their girl group, OMG Girlz. The group’s lead singer was their daughter, Zonnique Pullins.

They initially filed a lawsuit last year based on the claim that the OMG line of the L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls were taken from their intellectual property. That trial ended in a mistrial, which led to a second filing several months later. The latest trial lasted three weeks and ended with a victory for the Harris family.

