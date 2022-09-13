Rapper and Reality TV Star T.I. Goes on Rant After Atlanta Falcons Enlist Rotimi to Do Promo Song

The football season has started, and the Atlanta Falcons are already being called losers.

Yes, they did lose the football game on Sunday, but it’s safe to say they’ve also lost the respect of local football fans, specifically rapper, reality TV star, and Atlanta native T.I.

The Atlanta Falcons recruited New Jersey native and artist Rotimi, featured in the 50 Cent-helmed Starz series, Power, for its season theme song. That move surely earned the Falcons a penalty on the streets of the A.

The selection confused T.I and many others who saw the promo, pointing out that Atlanta has a hub of talented singers and rappers right in its own backyard. For instance, Ludacris, Migos, Jeezy, Killer Mike, Jermaine Dupri, and OutKast (to name a few) are viable options the team could have enlisted to record a new theme song.

T.I., an avid Atlanta Falcon fan, took to his Instagram account to blast the football organization for its choice. He starts his video clip by stating, “we got a lot to unpack here.”

He walks outside as he records a video on Instagram Live.

“Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta Falcons. Uh, listen, um, who in the f**k did you call, bro? Who did you call? I ain’t got no problem with Rotimi. Rotimi a good cat, man. I f**k with Rotimi, man. He a brother, he a brother, he’s an ally. He’s a brother and we f**k with him. We have so much culture, so much talent in the city, man. So many hardcore, die-hard Falcon fans that happen to be A-list talent in the city.

“I know Quavo would’ve did it. I know 2 Chainz would’ve did it. I know Killer Mike would’ve did it. I mean, I would’ve did it. I know Jeezy would’ve did it. N**ga, bruh, who approved that? Who’s sitting in these meetings?”

He goes on to say that due to that “illogical” move, the team is causing animosity between the organization and the fans. Stating it’s “counterproductive,” he says he reached out to his contacts within the Atlanta Falcons team. Continuing to chastise the team, he told them they could have called him, given that they had contacted him on other matters.

He states, “It’s gonna be a tough season.”

