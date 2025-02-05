T.I. And Tiny Harris Win Back $53.6M In Lawsuit Against Dollmaker

After initially winning a $71 million judgment in September 2024 against MGA Entertainment for stealing the likeness from their girl group, OMG Girlz, and then having the $53 million in punitive damages taken away, a judge has reinstated the money that T.I. and Tiny Harris won.

According to The Los Angeles Daily News, U.S. District Judge James Selna, who initially wiped away a jury’s decision to award $53.6 million to the plaintiffs, has reversed the decision after the two sides met again on Jan. 6.

The Harrises also won $17.8 million in profits when the jury handed down the decision on Sept. 23, 2024. T.I. and Tiny sued MGA Entertainment for copying the likeness of the OMG Girlz group which featured their daughter, Zonnique Pullins, and two other girls. MGA made seven dolls that copied the girl group.

The OMG Girlz are getting their $53 million in punitive damages from toymaker MGA over the OMG Dolls! Judge Selna changed his mind! Order issued today!https://t.co/j2RowsXgcy pic.twitter.com/jNQX3JtrIQ — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 4, 2025

After a jury ruled for T.I. and Tiny, Selna later ruled that there was not enough evidence to show that MGA acted in a manner that would legally warrant the punitive damages in the infringement case. So the court temporarily negated the $53.6 million and set a hearing for both sides to plead their case.

The hearing centered on whether the jury’s verdicts were advisory or if the amount of the award would be left up to Selna. The judge upheld the ruling after stating that both sides had agreed to a jury verdict.

“The parties consented to a jury trial and there was no indication that the verdict on punitive damages was to be treated as an advisory verdict,” Selna said.

US Weekly reported that during the Sept. 6 trial, T.I. testified that “you can hold (the dolls) up to these pictures and see. Anyone with eyes can see that this picture influenced this doll.”

MGA’s founder, Isaac Larian, called T.I. and his wife as “extortionists,” saying that the group did not influence the dolls’ designs.

