T.I. To Perform At The National Cherry Festival In 2025

After Atlanta recording artist T.I. dropped out of this year’s National Cherry Festival, he did so with the promise of being at next year’s festival, and it was just confirmed that he will be performing.

The festival has announced that the upcoming annual event, which takes place in Traverse City, Mich., from June 28- July 5, 2025, will feature T.I. on Wednesday, July 2, on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage. Tickets are slated to go on sale on Friday, December 20.

“We couldn’t keep the secret any longer! Rapper T.I. is scheduled to return to the National Cherry Festival in 2025!

Get ready for an incredible performance on Wednesday, July 2, at the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan! It’s the perfect holiday gift idea for the music lover in your life!

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20 at 10 am. Don’t miss out on this incredible show!

Special thanks to our presenting media sponsors, 9&10 News and 106 KHQ!

For more details, visit www.cherryfestival.org”

MLive reported that T.I., originally scheduled to perform at this year’s festival on June 30, canceled after it was revealed that his 8-year-old daughter was honored and performed at the 24th Annual BET Awards in Los Angeles.

“His performance in 2025 is sure to be a thrilling and memorable part of our concert lineup,” said Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival executive director, in a written statement. “We can’t wait to see fans from all over the region come together for an amazing night of music.”

The National Cherry Festival also revealed that DJ XCape and Ajax Stacks will open for the “Bring Em Out” lyricist.

It was recently announced that T.I. and fellow Atlanta rapper and entrepreneur Killer Mike had reopened Atlanta’s legendary Bankhead Seafood on November 17. The popular eatery in the historic Atlanta Westside closed in 2018 but was revitalized by the two Atlanta residents. It had been a beloved staple for 50 years before shutting down five years ago.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Says It’s ‘Good News’ NFL Will Continue Partnership With JAY-Z And Roc Nation