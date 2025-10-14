T-Pain Connects With Croc To Release Limited Edition ‘Boots with the Fur’

Recording artist T-Pain collaborated with footwear company Crocs to release “Croc boots with the fur,” during what the company has termed Croctober.

The company announced that on Oct. 23, it is releasing the “Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot” in association with the Florida singer. T-Pain recently appeared in an Instagram post to alert his fans that he has been in the lab with the Crocs team to produce the latest footwear by the company. The reference to the boots with fur goes back to the 2008 song he recorded with Flo Rida, “Low.”

“2008 called, we answered.

Coming 10/23.”

“Croctober is our love letter to the fans,” said Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs, in a written statement. “They’ve always been the heartbeat of our brand, and this year, we’re celebrating their creativity, individuality, and boldness in ways they have truly only dreamed of.”

The company has dubbed Oct. 23 as “Crocs Day.” Croc has stated that this boot is the company’s tallest silhouette ever. The furry boot, as a limited edition, stands at 35.4 inches (90 cm) and is wrapped in plush, vegan leopard-print fur, featuring 17 Jibbitz charms, chains, and embellishments that embody self-expression.

For those interested in picking up Croc’s latest item, the Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot, you can purchase them on Crocs.com. If you happen to be in the New York City area, you can head to the Crocs SoHo store, which is located at 543 Broadway.

Along with the news of the recent release, Crocs has also announced the official launch of a fan-first celebration, offering fans more fan-led content and surprise product giveaways.

Earlier this year, T-Pain added zeros to the back of his bank account when he sold his publishing catalog and select masters to HarbourView Equity Partners.

The six-time Grammy-winning songwriter has sold over 50 million records and has had 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

