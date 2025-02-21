T-Pain Is The Latest Artist To Sells His Music Catalog

Recording artist and music producer Faheem Rashad Najm, known as T-Pain, sold his publishing catalog and select masters to HarbourView Equity Partners.

The six-time GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter has sold over 50 million records, has had 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and is the latest artist to sell the rights to his music to HarbourView.

“I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music,” said T-Pain in a written statement.

“This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

HarborView has purchased the catalogs of recording artists like Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, George Benson, Full Force, Jeremih, and many others over the past several years.

“We are excited to welcome T-Pain, a true trailblazer in the music industry, to the HarbourView family,” said HarbourView Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke.

“His visionary artistry and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on modern music, and we can’t wait to collaborate and amplify his incredible legacy even further.”

T-Pain has been very busy when he is not inside a recording studio creating songs. He is often seen on social media platforms, especially on Twitch, where he is among the most popular streamers. He is a successful entrepreneur with several companies, including his label and entertainment company, Nappy Boy Entertainment. The other entities he owns and runs include Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming, and Nappy Boy Dranks. One of his titles also includes being a Global Gaming League Board Member and Executive Director of Strategy. The “Rappa Ternt Sanga” also hosts his own podcast and doubles as a host, director, and editor, while also being an expert drift driver, actor, author, and spokesperson.

