T-Pain Honored In Hometown With Street Renamed ‘T-Pain Lane’

Tallahassee, Florida, native Faheem Najmm, who goes by the stage name T-Pain, was recently honored in his hometown, with the city naming a street after him.

The ceremony took place on Nov. 11, during which the recording artist was presented with a key to the city from the town’s mayor. A portion of Pasco Street was renamed “T-Pain Lane” to celebrate the success of the singing-producing songwriter. A sold-out concert also took place for thousands of people at Cascade Park.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey was there to acknowledge T-Pain and spoke about the significance of the honor for the “I’m Sprung” singer.

“He has had a tremendous impact on Tallahassee,” Dailey said. “He’s had a tremendous impact on the kids of Tallahassee, and he’s a great role model and a great example. I’m just proud to celebrate with him today.”

Today, I had the incredible honor of presenting @TPain with the Key to the City in recognition of his contributions to music and his ongoing commitment to this community. As a hometown hero, T-Pain has inspired countless fans and artists worldwide, and we're proud to call him one…

According to The Tallahassee Democrat, the newly renamed street was on a road that T-Pain walked through as a child from Nims Middle School to the Walker Ford Community Center. His parents, Aliyah and Shaheed, were in attendance to witness the proud moment for their son.

“I’m extremely proud of my son at this moment because he’s worked so hard to become the gentleman and the person that he is today in the music industry,” Aliyah said. “He had some ups and downs, but he made it through. Now he’s being recognized for it.”

The concert, where the singer performed, was billed as a bicentennial concert that took place at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park. The tourist group of Leon County Government, Visit Tallahassee, was responsible for the event.

“Everything that went on today was just a dream come true,” T-Pain told the crowd from the stage.

Next up for “Tallahassee Pain” (the meaning of T-Pain) will be headlining the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the forthcoming iHeartRadio Jingle Balls in Los Angeles, Miami, and Atlanta.

