Philly Rapper Freeway Was All Of Us When He Belted ‘Reading Rainbow’ Theme Song To The Iconic LeVar Burton

A consequential presidential election is taking place, and as people were encouraged to vote, a Philadelphia rapper got the chance of a lifetime when he met a legendary actor while seemingly getting out the vote.

Former Roc-A-Fella recording artist Leslie Edward Pridgen, better known to hip-hop fans as Freeway, posted a video clip showing him with Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton to his social media account. In the light-hearted clip, Freeway is seemingly impressed with connecting with the Star Trek: The Next Generation star as he breaks into song while talking to Burton. He told the former host he grew up on Reading Rainbow before belting out the TV show’s tune.

“I got a chance to meet the guy from Reading Rainbow today!!! 💪🏾🔥💙💯💯 @levar.burton

PS, that R&B album is on the way! 😫😫😂💪🏾🔥💯”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly Freeway (@phillyfreeway)

Freeway, who hails from Philadelphia and was part of the city’s collective hip-hop group, State Property, took the stage at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Vote for Freedom Rally in his hometown to support the Democratic nominee. He announced on his Instagram account on Nov. 4 that he’ll be in attendance.

“We’re hitting the stage tonight in Philly at the Harris Campaign’s Vote for Freedom Rally! This is bigger than music – it’s about our future, our rights, and our voices. Every vote matters, so we’re coming together to remind everyone just how powerful showing up can be. 💪🏾💙💯

#fta”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly Freeway (@phillyfreeway)

The “Roc the Mic” rapper is a featured artist on a just-released project titled “Vote or Else.” The EP also features recording artists The Roots’ Black Thought, Jay Electronica, Benny the Butcher, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, The Lox’s Styles P, Smoke DZA, Beanie Sigel, and Bun B. The project was put together by Marvin Bing, who stated in an Instagram post that the EP connects “the religious community and the streets.”

RELATED CONTENT: LeVar Burton Says Not Being Selected As ‘Jeopardy’ Host Was a ‘Humiliation’