T-Pain Talks ‘Cousin T’ With Lipton and Nappy Boys eSports Team

Musician T-Pain sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to discuss reprising his “Cousin T” persona for Lipton’s episodic series aimed at bringing families together.

Lipton Iced Tea and T-Pain are joining forces this summer to celebrate the community and give fans a chance to win Lipton’s Fam Fest Block Party hosted by the party starter, T-Pain. One lucky winner will receive the ultimate block party headlined with a performance by the “Bar Tender” hitmaker, food trucks, limited edition merch, and more.

“I’m all about partying. I’m all about having a good time,” T-Pain told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Once we came up with the cousin T concept, we were like, ‘we gotta have bigger parties.”

“This can’t be like a quick barbecue thing,” he added.

“We gotta [we got to] involve the whole block.”

As T-Pain returns as the titular character in the Lipton Iced Tea mini-episodic series, “Have Some Tea with Cousin T,” for the second year, he’s back with another opportunity for fans to experience the fun, playful vibes of Cousin T in real life.

“Like my Lipton character, I’m the first to kick start the tunes and get the party started, which is exactly what I’ll be bringing to the Lipton Fam Fest,” T-Pain said.

“Hip-hop music started at a local block party because of the energy of everyone getting together in the spirit of neighborly love, and I can’t wait to share that with the winner and their community.”

In addition to the funny Cousin T skits, Lipton is giving fans the chance to enter the Lipton Fam Fest Hosted by T-Pain contest until Aug. 28, 2022! Participants can get involved by scanning the code displayed in participating stores and sharing how they bring their community together or visiting the Lipton Block Party Contest website.

One lucky winner will be awarded a $10,000 grant and tickets to the hottest party on the block, the Lipton Fam Fest hosted by T-Pain, complete with food trucks from local Black-owned restaurants, limited-edition merchandise, and activities all designed to bring the community together over some ice-cold Lipton Iced Tea.

The party will be capped with a special performance by T-Pain himself that will have everyone saying they “Can’t Believe It!” Elsewhere, the Grammy Award-winning singer also dished on his current tour, his first in years, and how he’s amplifying diversity in eSports with his Nappy Boys gaming team.