Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Decolonizing Wealth Project Lifestyle by Selena Hill Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Building A New Hollywood Powerhouse With Maceo-Lyn Productions The longtime creative partners are turning their shared vision into a multiplatform entertainment business, with HBO, Broadway, and a film adaptation of The Water Dancer on the slate.







Ta-Nehisi Coates is taking his storytelling beyond the page to Hollywood with Maceo-Lyn Productions, a multidisciplinary entertainment company he co-founded with director Kamilah Forbes and producer Kenyatta Matthews.

The trio announced the company on Tuesday, positioning it as a creative home for projects spanning film, television, and theater. The launch coincides with the HBO debut of When A Witness Recants, a documentary executive produced by the three partners and directed by Dawn Porter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the company is making its formal introduction now, Maceo-Lyn was established in 2020. Its first project was HBO’s adaptation of Coates’ acclaimed book Between the World and Me, which Forbes directed after previously bringing the work to the stage.

Coates told THR that the partnership developed through years of collaboration and a shared understanding of the stories they wanted to tell.

“I actually wanted nothing to do with Hollywood at all,” he said.

However, working with people who understood his creative vision changed his perspective.

“I just did not want to be in business with people who I did not have a deep understanding of, and who did not have a deep understanding of me, both aesthetically and ideologically,” he said.

That shared trust is central to the company’s business model. Rather than prioritizing volume, the founders are focusing on projects that reflect their individual backgrounds in journalism, literature, theater and social activism.

“I think our partnership is really unique simply because we come to storytelling from several different corners,” Forbes said.

Forbes, the former executive producer of the Apollo Theater, brings extensive experience in live performance and screen production. Matthews, an accomplished publishing executive with more than two decades of experience, contributes editorial and production expertise.

The company’s expanding slate includes several high-profile projects. Forbes is directing Mix and Master, a Broadway-bound drama starring Tony Award winners Kara Young and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, as well as Boom for Real, a musical about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat featuring music and lyrics by John Legend.

Maceo-Lyn is also working with Plan B Entertainment and Harpo Films on a feature adaptation of Coates’ debut novel, The Water Dancer. The project has been in development since 2019.

Coates acknowledged that bringing the story to the screen comes with significant creative responsibility, particularly given its subject matter.

“Something about making a bad slavery film is significantly worse than just making a bad film,” he said.

Meanwhile, When A Witness Recants examines the wrongful convictions of three Baltimore teenagers and the lasting consequences of a criminal justice system that relied on coerced testimony. Coates grew up in the same neighborhood as the three men.

RELATED CONTENT: Ta-Nehisi Coates Heads To Rutgers University For Post-Election Conversation On Race And Democracy