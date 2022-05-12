Tabitha Brown Celebrates Sunshine Seasoning’s Release in Retail Stores: ‘I’m So Grateful’

After Tabitha Brown’s McCormick Sunshine seasoning sold out online in less than one hour, the actress, social media star, and proud vegan foodie is back. This time she’s taking her spice to retailers.

Speaking exclusively with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Brown dished on bringing her flavorful spice to kitchens across the country by introducing McCormick Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown to retail stores across the country.

The expansion to retail comes after the limited-edition all-purpose seasoning sold out online in just 39 minutes last year.

“I am so grateful,” Brown tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I’m still mind blown. It came out twice last year, in the summer and right before the holidays, and it’s sold out both times in under an hour. It just blows my mind.”

Brown took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that Sunshine Seasoning will be in stores starting June. 1.

“Family IT’S HAPPENING!!! My @mccormickspice Sunshine seasoning is going to retail stores!!!” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)

It’s been a long time coming and something that was a top priority for The Chi actress after seeing how fast her seasoning sold out online.

“This is what they’re asking for,” she says. “And look gotta give the people what they want.”

What grew out of being locked up during quarantine quickly turned into a profitable partnership for the North Carolina native.

“We started this process during like the height of the pandemic,” Brown says. “I wanted people to feel like bringing a little sunshine into their lives because it was such a dark time.”

In addition to the store launch, Brown will use her ever-growing social media following to share recipe tutorials using McCormick products as part of a long-term partnership with the brand. It’s a partnership Brown never saw in her future despite growing up engulfed in comfort cooking with McCormick spices.

“My family and I grew up with my granny and my mom using McCormick,” she says. “That was like just a part of my life and then to partner with them on this magnitude, I never could have dreamt of this happening.”

As part of the release, Brown’s fans will soon be able to cook side by side with the social media star in the comfort of their own kitchen through the “Bring Tabitha Home,” augmented reality (AR) experience. The new feature will allow fans to place a hologram version of Tabitha directly into their home kitchen and then share the experience through social media, text, or email.

This feature will be available through the McCormick Flavor Maker App starting June 15.