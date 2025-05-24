Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Target Boycott Hurts Black Authors, Says Tabitha Brown: ‘Their Sales Don’t Reflect Their Truth’ Emmy-winning actress Brown directly addressed those leaving hateful messages in response to her video urging people to be mindful of the Target boycott's effect on Black authors and businesses.







Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and author Tabitha Brown took to Instagram to speak on the discourse surrounding her opinions on the Target boycott. On May 20, the 46-year-old internet personality dropped a video to respond to those hating on her for her previous statements, and to encourage others to combat the negative impact that the boycott is having on Black authors whose books are sold on the retailer’s shelves.

As a well-known advocate for Black authors, Black-owned businesses, and creatives, Brown previously warned people to be mindful of the Target boycotts, as it would negatively impact many Black authors as well as big business.

The “Donna’s Recipe” hair care brand founder began by addressing the online users sending her hate messages in her recent Instagram video, “This is my prayer for you. I pray that love finds you, true love. I pray it finds you and it holds you tight,” she began.

Brown continued, “I pray that someone will love you enough to see you, to see you when you are not well, to see you when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness. I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand.”

Brown echoed her own sentiments in the caption of the video as well. The vegan food influencer wrote, “To all the people in the comments and my DMS with your uneducated hate messages…There is no amount of hate and ignorance that is going to stop me from using my platform and my voice to support and uplift small businesses, Black-owned businesses, Black content creators, and Black authors.”

Brown confirmed that she would not stop speaking out about the Target boycott and its impacts on Black authors and that she will continue to inspire others to find ways to support them in the deficit.



“Take it up with God because he gave me my voice, he blessed me with a platform, and I’m going to use it,” Brown concluded.

Previously, Brown took a deep dive into how the Target boycott — launched at the beginning of this year in response to the retailer’s rolling back its DEI initiatives under President Trump’s new federal framework — has impacted the landscape of Black authorship.

Brown reflected that since the beginning of the boycott, many Black authors have been struggling to get a reaction behind their books, with many people no longer shopping at Target, where they are sold.

Brown explained, “Target is a huge book retailer, right, that sells our books, and so because of the boycott, many of our black authors’ books did not sell well because people were not purchasing the books because they’re sold at Target.

“This affected their sales. It affected their ability to be on the New York Times bestseller list. But the bigger issue is that it also affects the next deal.”

Brown encouraged people engaging in the boycott to be “mindful” of the more nuanced repercussions of not shopping at Target, and recommended supporting these Black authors by buying through other channels to help them “make their numbers.”

Brown also directly addressed publishers on her platform, urging them to not hold the sales of their Black authors during these past months of boycott as “truth” to their selling power.

“These numbers are not reflecting … their truth,” the actress expressed. “They’re talented writers with beautiful stories, and they’re being affected by something that they did not do.”

Brown has been receiving pushback ever since she spoke up in defense of Black-owned businesses and Black authors near the beginning of the Target boycott. According to previous reports, many did not receive her message to consider the Black business owners and creatives affected by the boycott kindly.

